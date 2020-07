Amenities

patio / balcony air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

334 Dee Drive Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON! - Country living with neighborhood feel! Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath rental home makes a great home for a big family and/ or entertaining! Enjoy time with family and friends in the den with cozy fireplace with built-in bookshelves, or cook out on the covered patio which overlooks the fully fenced yard! New HVAC Unit! Fenced in back yard with storage building. This home will not last long, so call us at 334-431-3561



(RLNE4160634)