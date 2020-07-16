All apartments in Jefferson County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

108 3rd St

108 3rd Street · (512) 975-9238
Location

108 3rd Street, Jefferson County, AL 35060

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 108 3rd St · Avail. now

$825

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1146 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Owner Finance No Credit Check - Not for Rent - FOR SALE NOT FOR RENT
108 3rd St is a single-family residence this property features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 8,400 sq ft lot, and 832 sq ft of living space. Available with low down payment. We will make you the loan.
The house needs some work (Copper taken out. Holes in walls) you will have to take a look for yourself; but this is a great opportunity to own your home.
Down payment $2400, but if you have an amount close, I can work with you on the balance.The price is $24,500.00 and your payments will be about $300 a month. You will be the deeded owner.
Text or Email me with the property address and I will send you the code to take a look at the property. Fixer upper in a great location. Could be your dream home with just a few upgrades. 512 975 9238

(RLNE2690716)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 3rd St have any available units?
108 3rd St has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 108 3rd St currently offering any rent specials?
108 3rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 3rd St pet-friendly?
No, 108 3rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jefferson County.
Does 108 3rd St offer parking?
No, 108 3rd St does not offer parking.
Does 108 3rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 3rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 3rd St have a pool?
No, 108 3rd St does not have a pool.
Does 108 3rd St have accessible units?
No, 108 3rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 108 3rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 3rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 3rd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 3rd St does not have units with air conditioning.
