Owner Finance No Credit Check - Not for Rent - FOR SALE NOT FOR RENT

108 3rd St is a single-family residence this property features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 8,400 sq ft lot, and 832 sq ft of living space. Available with low down payment. We will make you the loan.

The house needs some work (Copper taken out. Holes in walls) you will have to take a look for yourself; but this is a great opportunity to own your home.

Down payment $2400, but if you have an amount close, I can work with you on the balance.The price is $24,500.00 and your payments will be about $300 a month. You will be the deeded owner.

Text or Email me with the property address and I will send you the code to take a look at the property. Fixer upper in a great location. Could be your dream home with just a few upgrades. 512 975 9238



