All apartments in Irondale
Find more places like 2100 Mountain View Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irondale, AL
/
2100 Mountain View Rd
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

2100 Mountain View Rd

2100 Mountain View Road · (205) 824-5008 ext. 109
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irondale
See all
Liberty Highlands
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2100 Mountain View Road, Irondale, AL 35210
Liberty Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2100 Mountain View Rd · Avail. Jul 10

$990

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2100 Mountain View Rd Available 07/10/20 Must See 3 Bedroom, 1 bath home in Irondale for Rent! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - This three bedroom, one bathroom cozy home is perfect for you and your family. It features an updated eat in kitchen & bath, with a large fenced back yard. Plenty of parking, nice back deck with a large flat yard so you can entertain your friends, family and have pets. Subdivision located in Irondale, about 10 miles east of Birmingham. It is also in the Shades Valley school system and convenient to entertainment, I-20 and I-459/59.

Pet Friendly!

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.

Tenant to Verify School and Utilities:
Alabama Power Company
Spire
Birmingham Water Company
Trash Service-City of Irondale

The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our rental policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/
www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com

(RLNE4126437)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2100 Mountain View Rd have any available units?
2100 Mountain View Rd has a unit available for $990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2100 Mountain View Rd have?
Some of 2100 Mountain View Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2100 Mountain View Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2100 Mountain View Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 Mountain View Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2100 Mountain View Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2100 Mountain View Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2100 Mountain View Rd does offer parking.
Does 2100 Mountain View Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2100 Mountain View Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 Mountain View Rd have a pool?
No, 2100 Mountain View Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2100 Mountain View Rd have accessible units?
No, 2100 Mountain View Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2100 Mountain View Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2100 Mountain View Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2100 Mountain View Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2100 Mountain View Rd has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2100 Mountain View Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Irondale 2 BedroomsIrondale Apartments with Balcony
Irondale Apartments with Hardwood FloorsIrondale Apartments with Parking
Irondale Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, ALGardendale, AL
Pell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, ALMargaret, ALGadsden, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALWarrior, ALCalera, AL
Anniston, ALBrook Highland, ALForestdale, ALAdamsville, ALPinson, ALChildersburg, ALClay, ALCenter Point, ALJasper, ALGraysville, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham CampusShelton State Community College
Samford University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity