Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

2100 Mountain View Rd Available 07/10/20 Must See 3 Bedroom, 1 bath home in Irondale for Rent! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - This three bedroom, one bathroom cozy home is perfect for you and your family. It features an updated eat in kitchen & bath, with a large fenced back yard. Plenty of parking, nice back deck with a large flat yard so you can entertain your friends, family and have pets. Subdivision located in Irondale, about 10 miles east of Birmingham. It is also in the Shades Valley school system and convenient to entertainment, I-20 and I-459/59.



Pet Friendly!



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.



Tenant to Verify School and Utilities:

Alabama Power Company

Spire

Birmingham Water Company

Trash Service-City of Irondale



The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.



If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.



Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our rental policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/

