401 Woodvale Lane

Great 3 bedroom, 1 bath house in West Homewood! - Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath house in Homewood! Move in ready! New carpet and updated bathroom. Living room has hardwood floors and opens to the kitchen and breakfast area. All appliances are in the house including washer and dryer. The 3 bedrooms share one just updated full bathroom. Hall closet and pull down attic. What's the bonus? The den and a flat, fenced back yard! Laundry room is off the den. Carpet in the bedrooms and den. Driveway and on street parking. Rent is $1695 per month. Pets are considered depending on quantity, size and breed. $300 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Security deposit is 1 months rent. Call now to see this gem!



