Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

401 Woodvale Lane

401 Woodvale Lane · (205) 531-7735
Location

401 Woodvale Lane, Homewood, AL 35209
West Homewood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 401 Woodvale Lane · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1191 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Great 3 bedroom, 1 bath house in West Homewood! - Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath house in Homewood! Move in ready! New carpet and updated bathroom. Living room has hardwood floors and opens to the kitchen and breakfast area. All appliances are in the house including washer and dryer. The 3 bedrooms share one just updated full bathroom. Hall closet and pull down attic. What's the bonus? The den and a flat, fenced back yard! Laundry room is off the den. Carpet in the bedrooms and den. Driveway and on street parking. Rent is $1695 per month. Pets are considered depending on quantity, size and breed. $300 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Security deposit is 1 months rent. Call now to see this gem!

(RLNE5716909)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 Woodvale Lane have any available units?
401 Woodvale Lane has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 401 Woodvale Lane have?
Some of 401 Woodvale Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 Woodvale Lane currently offering any rent specials?
401 Woodvale Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Woodvale Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 401 Woodvale Lane is pet friendly.
Does 401 Woodvale Lane offer parking?
No, 401 Woodvale Lane does not offer parking.
Does 401 Woodvale Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 401 Woodvale Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Woodvale Lane have a pool?
No, 401 Woodvale Lane does not have a pool.
Does 401 Woodvale Lane have accessible units?
No, 401 Woodvale Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 401 Woodvale Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 Woodvale Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 401 Woodvale Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 Woodvale Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
