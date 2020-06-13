128 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Helena, AL

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in Helena that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2905 Dublin Drive
2905 Dublin Drive North, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1224 sqft
2905 Dublin Drive Available 08/01/20 3 bed, 2 bath home in Helena! - 3 bed, 2 bath home in Helena! Corner lot with large yard and fence back yard. Laminate hardwoods in den, kitchen and formal dining area.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9106 Brookline Ln
9106 Brookline Lane, Helena, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1171 sqft
9106 Brookline Ln Available 07/08/20 9106 Brookline Ln (Helena) - Super cute 2BR/2BA patio home in Helena! Many wonderful features including vaulted ceilings in the den, great eat-in kitchen, tray ceilings in the master bedroom, dual sinks in master

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
102 Augusta Way
102 Augusta Way, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1800 sqft
102 Augusta Way Available 07/20/20 Home in Helena...available to see with 48 hours notice! - Great home in Helena! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Helena's Augusta Pointe. The kitchen is a must! Walking distance to Gobblers Knob Swim & Tennis Club.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4014 Virginia Lane
4014 Virginia Lane, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
4014 Virginia Lane Available 08/06/20 Wonderful Home For Rent in Helena, AL!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - 3 bedroom, one level rental townhome with large Master Suite! Located in Helena, Alabama.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
106 Frances Lane
106 Frances Lane, Helena, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
106 Frances Lane Available 07/20/20 Helena, Alabama Townhome - Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - End unit Rental Townhome Located in Helena, AL! Large great room with gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings! Formal dining room with tray ceilings.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
122 St. Charles Drive
122 St Charles Drive, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
122 St. Charles Drive Available 06/26/20 Great Home in the Heart of Helena - Available to View!!! - Call today to schedule a viewing!! Located in the Heart of Helena, this 3BR/2BA home all on one level is ready for immediate possession.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
2609 Bridlewood Circle
2609 Bridlewood Circle, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1680 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 19

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
1974 Riva Ridge Road
1974 Riva Ridge Road, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1393 sqft
1974 Riva Ridge Road Available 06/05/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Helena! 1/2 THE FIRST MONTHS RENT!!! - Welcome to 1974 Riva Ridge Road. Award winning Helena Schools.

1 of 8

Last updated May 2 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
349 Old Cahaba Trail
349 Old Cahaba Trail, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
Beautiful Home in Helena!! HAS BEEN RENTED!!! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home available in Old Cahaba Subdivision! Beautiful laminate floors in living room, formal dining room, kitchen and eat in kitchen area.

1 of 14

Last updated May 2 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
116 Squire Drive
116 Squire Drive, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
116 Squire Drive Available 05/07/19 Beautiful Home In Helena!! HAS BEEN RENTED!!! 1/2 SECURITY DEPOSIT AND...
1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
318 Mills Way
318 Mills Way, Pelham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1328 sqft
318 Mills Way Available 06/17/20 Coming Soon! - Welcome home To 318 Mills Way! This beautiful 3bedroom/2bath home is located in the heart of Pelham with convenience to great dining, shopping, and interstate access.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
605 Crosscreek Trail
605 Crosscreek Trail, Pelham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1721 sqft
Welcome to this 3 bedroom and 2 bath home in Pelham! You will love this home with an updated appliances.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
142 Sugar Drive
142 Sugar Drive, Pelham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1300 sqft
The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Dishwasher This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas, carpet in the bedrooms, and tile flooring in the kitchen and the bathrooms.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
504 Creekview Terrace
504 Creekview Terrace, Pelham, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1806 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Welcome to this 4 bedroom and 2 bath home in Pelham! Spacious home with lots of living space! Great covered patio area and a fenced in backyard! Perfect for your

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
549 Overhill Road
549 Overhill Road, Pelham, AL
5 Bedrooms
$1,749
2420 sqft
Come see this perfect split level 5 bedroom 2 bathroom home.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
4728 South Shades Crest Road
4728 South Shades Crest Road, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1508 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! This gorgeous 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home will not last long.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
43 Units Available
The Falls and Woods of Hoover
3900 Galleria Woods Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$734
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$856
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1334 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
17 Units Available
Chace Lake Villas
98 Chace Lake Pkwy, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$756
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$908
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1339 sqft
Spacious apartments with access to 24-hour fitness center, car care center, tennis court, basketball court and outdoor pool. Resort-like environment conveniently located near Riverchase Galleria.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
22 Units Available
Ridge Crossing
100 Tree Crossing Parkway, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$764
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1527 sqft
Huge apartments with hardwood floors. Granite counters, walk-in closets, and fireplaces. Recently renovated. Tenants have access to community racquetball, tennis court, and media room. Quiet neighborhood near Cahaba River.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
Retreat at Rocky Ridge
1000 Autumn Wood Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$745
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
936 sqft
The Retreat apartment homes have contemporary kitchens with granite-inspired countertops and black appliances. There is a state-of-the-art fitness center and basketball courts on-site. Easy access to shopping and entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
18 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Riverchase Trails
1000 Riverchase Trl, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$883
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,328
1203 sqft
Located near I-65 with controlled access. The community features two pools, a fitness center, and lots of green space. Each unit includes architectural features, tiled sunrooms, and large windows. Designer features throughout.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
29 Units Available
Latitude at Riverchase
550 Hampton Park Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$745
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,055
1379 sqft
Looking for Birmingham's best location? Look no further than Latitude at Riverchase.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 07:00pm
18 Units Available
700 Riverchase
700 Garden Woods Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$816
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$863
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1258 sqft
Recently renovated units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and a fireplace. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, 24-hr laundry, pool, and a playground. Easy access to Highway 150, US 31, and US 280.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Riverchase Landing
200 River Haven Cir, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1563 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,384
1734 sqft
A short walk to Cooley Law School and Downtown Lansing. Pet-friendly community. On-site grilling area and fenced-in parking. Short-term leases available. Discounts to military, police, and fire. Spacious interiors.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Helena, AL

Finding an apartment in Helena that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

