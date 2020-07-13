/
apartments with pool
56 Apartments for rent in Helena, AL with pool
1 Unit Available
349 Old Cahaba Trail
349 Old Cahaba Trail, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
Beautiful Home in Helena!! HAS BEEN RENTED!!! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home available in Old Cahaba Subdivision! Beautiful laminate floors in living room, formal dining room, kitchen and eat in kitchen area.
17 Units Available
700 Riverchase
700 Garden Woods Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$884
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$967
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1258 sqft
Recently renovated units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and a fireplace. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, 24-hr laundry, pool, and a playground. Easy access to Highway 150, US 31, and US 280.
5 Units Available
Wildwood Apartment Homes
601 Wildbrook Ln, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$899
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1680 sqft
Newly renovated homes with hardwood floors and a fireplace. Beat the heat in the pool during hot days. Easy access to I-65. Near shopping, dining and entertainment at the Riverchase Galleria.
32 Units Available
The Falls and Woods of Hoover
3900 Galleria Woods Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$748
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$954
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,097
1334 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
18 Units Available
Ridge Crossing
100 Tree Crossing Parkway, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$918
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,392
1527 sqft
Huge apartments with hardwood floors. Granite counters, walk-in closets, and fireplaces. Recently renovated. Tenants have access to community racquetball, tennis court, and media room. Quiet neighborhood near Cahaba River.
15 Units Available
Chace Lake Villas
98 Chace Lake Pkwy, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$726
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1339 sqft
Spacious apartments with access to 24-hour fitness center, car care center, tennis court, basketball court and outdoor pool. Resort-like environment conveniently located near Riverchase Galleria.
5 Units Available
Retreat at Rocky Ridge
1000 Autumn Wood Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$935
936 sqft
The Retreat apartment homes have contemporary kitchens with granite-inspired countertops and black appliances. There is a state-of-the-art fitness center and basketball courts on-site. Easy access to shopping and entertainment venues.
12 Units Available
Riverchase Landing
200 River Haven Cir, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
1563 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,001
1734 sqft
A short walk to Cooley Law School and Downtown Lansing. Pet-friendly community. On-site grilling area and fenced-in parking. Short-term leases available. Discounts to military, police, and fire. Spacious interiors.
32 Units Available
Latitude at Riverchase
550 Hampton Park Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$745
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1379 sqft
Looking for Birmingham's best location? Look no further than Latitude at Riverchase.
81 Units Available
The Park at Hoover
2135 Centennial Drive, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$785
994 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$834
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1520 sqft
The Park at Hoover offers Studios, One, Two, and Three bedroom apartment homes in 15 unique floor plan styles that are sure to suit your needs. Our apartment homes are appointed with all the features you have been searching for in your new abode.
24 Units Available
Summerchase at Riverchase
100 Summerchase Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$895
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1059 sqft
Minutes away from shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Sun-drenched apartments with eight-foot windows and views of city lights. Recently renovated units include hardwood floors and fireplace. Community features pool and dog park.
13 Units Available
Trails at Alabaster
1740 Woodbrook Trl, Alabaster, AL
1 Bedroom
$760
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to I-65 and Highway 31. Homes feature wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets and French doors. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, a sundeck and a volleyball court.
21 Units Available
Abbey at Riverchase
3708 Lodge Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$795
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1320 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just off I-65 and Highway 31. Residents enjoy patios or balconies, hardwood floors and black appliances. Community offers fitness center, pools and game room.
6 Units Available
The Huntley
100 Huntley Apartment Dr, Pelham, AL
1 Bedroom
$920
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Alabama, Huntley Apartments offers you an ambiance of relaxed charm in a beautiful setting. Nestled in the Alabama hillside with several acres of grass and trees, the Huntley offers something for everyone.
20 Units Available
Barrington Apartment Homes
5775 Summer Place Pkwy, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$868
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$906
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1372 sqft
Welcome to Barrington Apartment Homes in Birmingham, Alabama! Our beautiful 28-acre community is located in Hoover with easy access to local Interstates 20/59, 65, and 459.
1 Unit Available
6128 Cathwick Drive
6128 Cathwick Drive, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1743 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
4778 Woodford Circle
4778 Woodford Circle, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1637 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
1139 Thompson Road
1139 Thompson Road, Alabaster, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1662 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
1326 Potter Avenue
1326 Potter Avenue, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1490 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
1108 Chapel Creek Road
1108 Chapel Creek Dr, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
Condo for rent in Hoover - This is a great condo in the Patton Creek Condominiums of Hoover.
1 Unit Available
1007 Patton Creek Lane
1007 Patton Creek Ln, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,065
Condo for Rent in Hoover!!! Coming Soon!!! - **Call our office (205) 824 - 5008 and ask for the Leasing Department to get added to our wait list! Once the property is available for showings and move in, we will give you a call to set up an
1 Unit Available
5131 Windsor Parc Drive
5131 Windsor Parc Drive, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1947 sqft
STOP LOOKING, you have found your HOME! This stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath has everything you need. New Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel faucets, new dishwasher, and new oven.
14 Units Available
The Kenzie Apartment Homes
4501 Old Caldwell Mill Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$952
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,061
1209 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Kenzie Apartment Homes in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
20 Units Available
Sand Ridge
The Village At Lakeshore
251 London Parkway, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,460
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,171
1478 sqft
This upscale community features a pet park, clubhouse and resort-style pool. Apartment features include designer cabinetry, walk-in closets and open floorplans. Red Mountain Park and Bluff Park Shopping Center are just short drives away.
