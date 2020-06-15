All apartments in Helena
Find more places like 9106 Brookline Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Helena, AL
/
9106 Brookline Ln
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

9106 Brookline Ln

9106 Brookline Lane · (205) 538-0462 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Helena
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9106 Brookline Lane, Helena, AL 35080

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9106 Brookline Ln · Avail. Jul 8

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1171 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
9106 Brookline Ln Available 07/08/20 9106 Brookline Ln (Helena) - Super cute 2BR/2BA patio home in Helena! Many wonderful features including vaulted ceilings in the den, great eat-in kitchen, tray ceilings in the master bedroom, dual sinks in master bath and a large garden tub! No carpet to to worry about in this cozy home. Enjoy the summer on the rear patio overlooking the fenced yard!

To get more information on rental requirements and instructions or to schedule a viewing of this property, contact Birmingham Property Management professionals Walton & Tower Real Estate at https://www.waltontower.com Please include the property address in your inquiry. You can also email us at rent@waltontower.com.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4839834)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9106 Brookline Ln have any available units?
9106 Brookline Ln has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9106 Brookline Ln have?
Some of 9106 Brookline Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9106 Brookline Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9106 Brookline Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9106 Brookline Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 9106 Brookline Ln is pet friendly.
Does 9106 Brookline Ln offer parking?
No, 9106 Brookline Ln does not offer parking.
Does 9106 Brookline Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9106 Brookline Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9106 Brookline Ln have a pool?
No, 9106 Brookline Ln does not have a pool.
Does 9106 Brookline Ln have accessible units?
No, 9106 Brookline Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9106 Brookline Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 9106 Brookline Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9106 Brookline Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 9106 Brookline Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9106 Brookline Ln?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Helena 2 BedroomsHelena Apartments with Garage
Helena Apartments with ParkingHelena Apartments with Pool
Helena Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, AL
Margaret, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALChelsea, ALTalladega, ALSylacauga, ALHueytown, ALTrussville, ALNorthport, ALIrondale, ALWarrior, AL
Calera, ALBrook Highland, ALForestdale, ALMoundville, ALAdamsville, ALPinson, ALChildersburg, ALClay, ALCenter Point, ALJasper, ALGraysville, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham CampusShelton State Community College
Samford University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity