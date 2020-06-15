Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

9106 Brookline Ln Available 07/08/20 9106 Brookline Ln (Helena) - Super cute 2BR/2BA patio home in Helena! Many wonderful features including vaulted ceilings in the den, great eat-in kitchen, tray ceilings in the master bedroom, dual sinks in master bath and a large garden tub! No carpet to to worry about in this cozy home. Enjoy the summer on the rear patio overlooking the fenced yard!



To get more information on rental requirements and instructions or to schedule a viewing of this property, contact Birmingham Property Management professionals Walton & Tower Real Estate at https://www.waltontower.com Please include the property address in your inquiry. You can also email us at rent@waltontower.com.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4839834)