Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage pool clubhouse

2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms townhouse with 1 car garage. Split floor plan. Rear fenced yard. Comes with all kitchen appliances, washing machine and dryer, and a spacious laundry room. Access to clubhouse and pool. Pets are negotiable per owner approval and a non-refundable pet fee. For more information or to schedule an appointment to view this property, please call TLS Property Management at 334-475-4405.