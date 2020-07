Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors carpet oven range Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area e-payments hot tub

Forget the mortgage and maintenance and the stresses and strains. Let us pamper you with an unequaled array of resident services that include on-site professional management and maintenance. For the renter-by-choice, we are ideal! The location of The Park at Whispering Pines, away from the hustle and bustle, noise and traffic, is designed for the quiet, relaxed lifestyle of one of the Eastern Shore's oldest and most elegant bayside towns. We are currently offering incredible rate specials! Call for details! Park at Whispering Pines offers residents many community amenities unlike any other