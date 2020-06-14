23 Apartments for rent in Daphne, AL with hardwood floors
Daphne, AL is home to Jeremy Clark, famous NFL player for the New York Giants. Ready? Hut...hut...be impressed!
Daphne is a small, Southern, charming suburb of Mobile – one of Alabama’s biggest cities. It’s nestled between coast and hills, so its scenery is beautiful – though don’t expect any particularly good hiking here, since no part of the town exceeds 150 feet above sea level. There are about 20,000 people living in Daphne, and most of them are families, who have opted to live the quiet suburban life rather than the more hectic life of Mobile (though it’s hard to call Mobile-living “city-living,” since it’s a pretty small country town itself). If you’re looking for somewhere to move where you’ll know all your neighbors and not be able to go to the grocery store without having to say hi at to at least 3 people you know – Daphne’s the place for you. It’s friendly, family-oriented, safe and very affordable, compared to the rest of the country. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Daphne renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.