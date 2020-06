Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly renovated 2 bed 1.5 bath townhome very conveniently located to everything and less than a mile from I-10. Tile and luxury vinyl plank throughout. All new stainless steel appliances, updated lighting and fixtures and brand new HVAC with dual thermostat for upstairs and downstairs. Includes washer dryer. Pet friendly