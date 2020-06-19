All apartments in Chelsea
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

4016 Park Crossings Drive

4016 Park Crossings Dr · (205) 835-7488
Location

4016 Park Crossings Dr, Chelsea, AL 35043

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4016 Park Crossings Drive · Avail. now

$1,995

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1774 sqft

Amenities

new construction
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
extra storage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
new construction
Chelsea Park's / Park Crossings 4 Bedrooms 2 Bath New Construction Home! Be the first to live here! - Welcome Home!! This beautiful new construction home has the open concept kitchen/dining/living area you've been looking for. The kitchen has a generous amount of cabinet space, including a nice size pantry & a huge center island for extra storage. Stainless Steel Appliances! You'll have plenty of space for large furniture in your master bedroom. Your en-suite has double vanities, a garden tub & separate shower w/a large walk in closet. There are 3 additional bedrooms and 2nd full bath. One level living! No more climbing stairs! Your new home will also include a Smart Home package, too! Landscaped front yard with a large flat backyard to entertain in! Chelsea Park has so much to offer with 2 ponds that are stocked and have great walking paths around them, take the kids to the park, or go for a swim in the community pool. Call 205-835-7488 or 205-585-0477 today, you don't want to miss this one!

The security deposit for the home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $50 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5796345)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

