4016 Park Crossings Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool new construction

Chelsea Park's / Park Crossings 4 Bedrooms 2 Bath New Construction Home! Be the first to live here! - Welcome Home!! This beautiful new construction home has the open concept kitchen/dining/living area you've been looking for. The kitchen has a generous amount of cabinet space, including a nice size pantry & a huge center island for extra storage. Stainless Steel Appliances! You'll have plenty of space for large furniture in your master bedroom. Your en-suite has double vanities, a garden tub & separate shower w/a large walk in closet. There are 3 additional bedrooms and 2nd full bath. One level living! No more climbing stairs! Your new home will also include a Smart Home package, too! Landscaped front yard with a large flat backyard to entertain in! Chelsea Park has so much to offer with 2 ponds that are stocked and have great walking paths around them, take the kids to the park, or go for a swim in the community pool. Call 205-835-7488 or 205-585-0477 today, you don't want to miss this one!



The security deposit for the home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $50 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5796345)