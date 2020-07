Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage cats allowed

Great family home with a large yard. Centrally located to Chelsea schools. Nice quiet subdivision. 4 miles to hwy 280, 12 miles to I-65. Basement can be used as the 4th bedroom has a full bath in the living space. This home has a brand new deck and is freshly painted, updated appliances.