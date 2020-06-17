All apartments in Auburn
Find more places like 540 West Magnolia Avenue #02.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Auburn, AL
/
540 West Magnolia Avenue #02
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

540 West Magnolia Avenue #02

540 W Magnolia Ave · (334) 887-8777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Auburn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

540 W Magnolia Ave, Auburn, AL 36832

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 540 West Magnolia Avenue #02 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 837 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
courtyard
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
courtyard
internet access
540 West Magnolia Avenue #02 Available 08/13/20 Campus Courtyard at Magnolia #02 - Campus Courtyard at Magnolia is located across from Auburn University Campus. This is a two bedroom two bath unfurnished unit. This unit is on the first floor. Garbage, monthly pest control, basic cable and internet are included. This unit features a living room kitchen combo with breakfast bar. The living room has hard wood flooring. All the kitchen appliances are black or white and have stone style vinyl flooring. It is equipped with plenty of counter space, storage, refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, and a space saver washer and dryer. There is beige vinyl flooring in both bathrooms. The bedrooms are located on either side of the living room and have large walk in closets and full baths. Both bedrooms have tan carpet. This is not a pet friendly unit.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5347058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 540 West Magnolia Avenue #02 have any available units?
540 West Magnolia Avenue #02 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 540 West Magnolia Avenue #02 have?
Some of 540 West Magnolia Avenue #02's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 540 West Magnolia Avenue #02 currently offering any rent specials?
540 West Magnolia Avenue #02 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 540 West Magnolia Avenue #02 pet-friendly?
Yes, 540 West Magnolia Avenue #02 is pet friendly.
Does 540 West Magnolia Avenue #02 offer parking?
No, 540 West Magnolia Avenue #02 does not offer parking.
Does 540 West Magnolia Avenue #02 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 540 West Magnolia Avenue #02 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 540 West Magnolia Avenue #02 have a pool?
No, 540 West Magnolia Avenue #02 does not have a pool.
Does 540 West Magnolia Avenue #02 have accessible units?
No, 540 West Magnolia Avenue #02 does not have accessible units.
Does 540 West Magnolia Avenue #02 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 540 West Magnolia Avenue #02 has units with dishwashers.
Does 540 West Magnolia Avenue #02 have units with air conditioning?
No, 540 West Magnolia Avenue #02 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 540 West Magnolia Avenue #02?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1322 North
1322 N Dean Rd
Auburn, AL 36830
Auburn Flats
2260 E University Dr
Auburn, AL 36830
The Hub at Auburn
626 Shug Jordan Pkwy
Auburn, AL 36832
Grayton on Dean
420 N Dean Rd
Auburn, AL 36830

Similar Pages

Auburn 2 BedroomsAuburn Apartments with Balcony
Auburn Apartments with PoolAuburn Dog Friendly Apartments
Auburn Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Montgomery, ALColumbus, GALaGrange, GA
Phenix City, ALWetumpka, ALPike Road, AL
Sylacauga, ALOpelika, ALTroy, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

Auburn UniversityAuburn University at Montgomery
Chattahoochee Valley Community CollegeColumbus State University
LaGrange College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity