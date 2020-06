Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities

234 W Magnolia Ave Unit 311 Available 07/15/20 Legends of Magnolia Available This Summer! - The property is in the beautiful Legends of Magnolia Complex. Location location location. Right on top of downtown Auburn and campus. The kitchen has an open concept with granite counter tops and a great high bar. Bedrooms are equipped with gorgeous overhead lighting and large closets. The bathrooms have a jacuzzi tub and glass shower with ceramic tile. The property has amazing crown molding throughout the unit. The exclusive balcony is extremely wide perfect for catching fresh air.



Please call Hayley Management for more details @ 334-826-7777



(RLNE3730410)