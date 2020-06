Amenities

1704 Stone Pointe Drive Available 08/10/20 1704 Stone Point Drive - Available August 10, 2020 for lease!



Brick home located in the Camden Ridge subdivision. This beautiful home has a huge fenced in back yard with a cover back patio, large kitchen/breakfast area, and perfect living room. Living area has a gas fire place with trayed ceiling. House is equipped with two car garage. It is in the RICHLAND/YARBROUGH school zone.



Please call Hayley Management Company @ 334-826-7777 or email at info@hayleymanagement.com



No Pets Allowed



