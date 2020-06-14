Amenities
1365 Cloverbrook Circle Available 08/10/20 1365 Cloverbrook Circle - Great 3 bed/ 2 bath single family home in south Auburn. Hardwood floors in main living areas, including foyer, great room, kitchen, and dining. Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms with stainless steel appliances. Tile flooring in wet areas. Wood burning fireplace, oil rubbed bronze plumbing and lighting fixtures. Double garage. Covered rear porch in fully fenced back yard. Washer/Dryer Hookups only.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4501118)