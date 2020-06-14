All apartments in Auburn
Find more places like 1365 Cloverbrook Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Auburn, AL
/
1365 Cloverbrook Circle
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

1365 Cloverbrook Circle

1365 Cloverbrook Cir · (334) 887-3606
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Auburn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1365 Cloverbrook Cir, Auburn, AL 36832

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1365 Cloverbrook Circle · Avail. Aug 10

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1701 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1365 Cloverbrook Circle Available 08/10/20 1365 Cloverbrook Circle - Great 3 bed/ 2 bath single family home in south Auburn. Hardwood floors in main living areas, including foyer, great room, kitchen, and dining. Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms with stainless steel appliances. Tile flooring in wet areas. Wood burning fireplace, oil rubbed bronze plumbing and lighting fixtures. Double garage. Covered rear porch in fully fenced back yard. Washer/Dryer Hookups only.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4501118)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1365 Cloverbrook Circle have any available units?
1365 Cloverbrook Circle has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1365 Cloverbrook Circle have?
Some of 1365 Cloverbrook Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1365 Cloverbrook Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1365 Cloverbrook Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1365 Cloverbrook Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1365 Cloverbrook Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburn.
Does 1365 Cloverbrook Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1365 Cloverbrook Circle does offer parking.
Does 1365 Cloverbrook Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1365 Cloverbrook Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1365 Cloverbrook Circle have a pool?
No, 1365 Cloverbrook Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1365 Cloverbrook Circle have accessible units?
No, 1365 Cloverbrook Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1365 Cloverbrook Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1365 Cloverbrook Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1365 Cloverbrook Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1365 Cloverbrook Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1365 Cloverbrook Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Grayton on Dean
420 N Dean Rd
Auburn, AL 36830
Auburn Flats
2260 E University Dr
Auburn, AL 36830
1322 North
1322 N Dean Rd
Auburn, AL 36830
The Hub at Auburn
626 Shug Jordan Pkwy
Auburn, AL 36832

Similar Pages

Auburn 2 BedroomsAuburn Apartments with Balcony
Auburn Apartments with PoolAuburn Dog Friendly Apartments
Auburn Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Montgomery, ALColumbus, GALaGrange, GA
Phenix City, ALWetumpka, ALPike Road, AL
Sylacauga, ALOpelika, ALTroy, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

Auburn UniversityAuburn University at Montgomery
Chattahoochee Valley Community CollegeColumbus State University
LaGrange College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity