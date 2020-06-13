Apartment List
/
AL
/
alabaster
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

84 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Alabaster, AL

Finding an apartment in Alabaster that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:48pm
16 Units Available
Trails at Alabaster
1740 Woodbrook Trl, Alabaster, AL
1 Bedroom
$800
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to I-65 and Highway 31. Homes feature wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets and French doors. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, a sundeck and a volleyball court.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
140 Brent Way
140 Brent Way, Alabaster, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1960 sqft
140 Brent Way - Welcome home to 140 Brent Way! This charming 3bedroom/2bath home is nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac in the Brentwood neighborhood of Weatherly in Alabaster.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
549 North Grande View Trail
549 North Grande View Trail, Alabaster, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,910
549 North Grande View Trail Available 07/10/20 Home for Rent in Grande View Estates...Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!!! - Brand New 4 bedroom, 2.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
125 Gardenside Drive
125 Gardenside Drive, Alabaster, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1769 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! The home located at 125 Gardenside Drive is a 3-bedroom 2-bath. This home is a must-see.

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
209 Dolphin Circle
209 Dolphin Circle, Alabaster, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1008 sqft
1 level, 3 bedroom home with HUGE yard in Alabaster! - Welcome home!This 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom is located just off Thompson Road very close to the elementary, middle and high schools.
Results within 1 mile of Alabaster
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:55pm
5 Units Available
The Huntley
100 Huntley Apartment Dr, Pelham, AL
1 Bedroom
$920
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1362 sqft
Located in the heart of Alabama, Huntley Apartments offers you an ambiance of relaxed charm in a beautiful setting. Nestled in the Alabama hillside with several acres of grass and trees, the Huntley offers something for everyone.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2905 Dublin Drive
2905 Dublin Drive North, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1224 sqft
2905 Dublin Drive Available 08/01/20 3 bed, 2 bath home in Helena! - 3 bed, 2 bath home in Helena! Corner lot with large yard and fence back yard. Laminate hardwoods in den, kitchen and formal dining area.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9106 Brookline Ln
9106 Brookline Lane, Helena, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1171 sqft
9106 Brookline Ln Available 07/08/20 9106 Brookline Ln (Helena) - Super cute 2BR/2BA patio home in Helena! Many wonderful features including vaulted ceilings in the den, great eat-in kitchen, tray ceilings in the master bedroom, dual sinks in master

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
102 Augusta Way
102 Augusta Way, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1800 sqft
102 Augusta Way Available 07/20/20 Home in Helena...available to see with 48 hours notice! - Great home in Helena! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Helena's Augusta Pointe. The kitchen is a must! Walking distance to Gobblers Knob Swim & Tennis Club.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
318 Mills Way
318 Mills Way, Pelham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1328 sqft
318 Mills Way Available 06/17/20 Coming Soon! - Welcome home To 318 Mills Way! This beautiful 3bedroom/2bath home is located in the heart of Pelham with convenience to great dining, shopping, and interstate access.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4014 Virginia Lane
4014 Virginia Lane, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
4014 Virginia Lane Available 08/06/20 Wonderful Home For Rent in Helena, AL!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - 3 bedroom, one level rental townhome with large Master Suite! Located in Helena, Alabama.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
33 Oakdale Drive
33 Oakdale Drive, Shelby County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
1612 sqft
Welcome to this 4 bedroom and 2 bath home in Montevallo! You will fall in love with this beautiful kitchen. The kitchen features giant island, updated appliances, and fresh paint.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
7 Oakdale Drive
7 Oakdale Drive, Shelby County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1702 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Don't let this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home slip by.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
2609 Bridlewood Circle
2609 Bridlewood Circle, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1680 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 19

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
1974 Riva Ridge Road
1974 Riva Ridge Road, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1393 sqft
1974 Riva Ridge Road Available 06/05/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Helena! 1/2 THE FIRST MONTHS RENT!!! - Welcome to 1974 Riva Ridge Road. Award winning Helena Schools.

1 of 10

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
968 McAllister Drive
968 Mcallister Drive, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1359 sqft
968 McAllister Drive (Calera) - You will love this 3BR/2BA patio home in Calera's Savannah Pointe community. Super cute house with a large eat-in kitchen, terrific backyard and covered patio.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
326 Bedford Circle
326 Bedford Circle, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1768 sqft
Three bedroom two bath house completely updated on the inside - This three bedroom two bath house has been completely updated on the inside.
Results within 5 miles of Alabaster

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
668 The Heights Ln
668 The Heights Lane, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1392 sqft
PENDING APPLICATION!! - Welcome home to 668 The Heights Lane! This is a newly constructed 3BR/2.5BA in Calera.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
672 The Heights Ln
672 The Heights Lane, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1397 sqft
672 The Heights Lane - Welcome home to 672 The Heights Lane! This is a newly constructed 3BR/2.5BA in Calera.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
560 Union Station Place
560 Union Station Place, Calera, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,510
560 Union Station Place Available 07/21/20 Home for rent in Calera!!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
229 Union Station Drive
229 Union Station Drive, Calera, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,410
229 Union Station Drive Available 06/18/20 Spacious Home for Rent in Calera...

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
110 Canyon Place
110 Canyon Park Place, Pelham, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,240
110 Canyon Place Available 08/07/20 End Unit Town Home in Pelham...

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
602 The Heights Lane
602 The Heights Lane, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
602 The Heights Lane Available 08/05/20 Home in Calera...

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
664 The Heights Lane
664 The Heights Lane, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1397 sqft
664 The Heights Lane - Welcome home to 664 The Heights Lane! This is a newly constructed 3BR/2.5BA in Calera.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Alabaster, AL

Finding an apartment in Alabaster that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Alabaster 1 BedroomsAlabaster 2 BedroomsAlabaster 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAlabaster 3 BedroomsAlabaster Apartments with Balcony
Alabaster Apartments with GarageAlabaster Apartments with GymAlabaster Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAlabaster Apartments with Parking
Alabaster Apartments with PoolAlabaster Apartments with Washer-DryerAlabaster Dog Friendly ApartmentsAlabaster Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALPrattville, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, AL
Margaret, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALChelsea, ALTalladega, ALFairfield, ALPleasant Grove, ALLincoln, ALMidfield, ALGrayson Valley, ALFultondale, AL
Helena, ALSylacauga, ALHueytown, ALTrussville, ALMillbrook, ALNorthport, ALIrondale, ALWarrior, ALCalera, ALBrook Highland, ALForestdale, ALAdamsville, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham CampusShelton State Community College
Samford University