Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Trails at Alabaster.
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
playground
Located in the heart of Alabama, Trails at Alabaster Apartments will make you say Wow! This beautiful, unique and charming community is nestled in a grove of trees in the Alabama hillside with several acres of grass and tasteful landscaping. Here you have everything you could possible want right at your doorstep including easy access to I-65, I-459 and Highway 31. From the moment you drive into the property, youll know that you have found a home unlike any other.\n\nExperience the college town excitement that Alabaster has to offer while coming home to the relaxing sounds of our quiet neighborhood community. Within our community you will find all of the comforts of home and some extras you might not expect from apartments priced so affordably. Many of our homes offer walk-in closets, private outside storage, washer and dryer connections and ceiling fans for your satisfaction and enjoyment. We think youll find something to love about our one, two and three bedroom floor plan options.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: One month's rent or sure deposit, based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Water, Sewer, Trash: $50-100 month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Storage units: included in select leases
