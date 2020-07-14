All apartments in Alabaster
Find more places like Trails at Alabaster.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alabaster, AL
/
Trails at Alabaster
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:17 AM

Trails at Alabaster

1740 Woodbrook Trl · (858) 703-5265
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Alabaster
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1740 Woodbrook Trl, Alabaster, AL 35007

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1764-C · Avail. Aug 25

$865

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 873 sqft

Unit 1748-D · Avail. now

$865

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 873 sqft

Unit 1760-D · Avail. Aug 11

$865

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 873 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Trails at Alabaster.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
playground
Located in the heart of Alabama, Trails at Alabaster Apartments will make you say Wow! This beautiful, unique and charming community is nestled in a grove of trees in the Alabama hillside with several acres of grass and tasteful landscaping. Here you have everything you could possible want right at your doorstep including easy access to I-65, I-459 and Highway 31. From the moment you drive into the property, youll know that you have found a home unlike any other.\n\nExperience the college town excitement that Alabaster has to offer while coming home to the relaxing sounds of our quiet neighborhood community. Within our community you will find all of the comforts of home and some extras you might not expect from apartments priced so affordably. Many of our homes offer walk-in closets, private outside storage, washer and dryer connections and ceiling fans for your satisfaction and enjoyment. We think youll find something to love about our one, two and three bedroom floor plan options.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: One month's rent or sure deposit, based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Water, Sewer, Trash: $50-100 month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Storage units: included in select leases

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Trails at Alabaster have any available units?
Trails at Alabaster has 11 units available starting at $865 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Trails at Alabaster have?
Some of Trails at Alabaster's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Trails at Alabaster currently offering any rent specials?
Trails at Alabaster is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Trails at Alabaster pet-friendly?
Yes, Trails at Alabaster is pet friendly.
Does Trails at Alabaster offer parking?
Yes, Trails at Alabaster offers parking.
Does Trails at Alabaster have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Trails at Alabaster offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Trails at Alabaster have a pool?
Yes, Trails at Alabaster has a pool.
Does Trails at Alabaster have accessible units?
Yes, Trails at Alabaster has accessible units.
Does Trails at Alabaster have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Trails at Alabaster has units with dishwashers.
Does Trails at Alabaster have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Trails at Alabaster has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Trails at Alabaster?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Alabaster 2 BedroomsAlabaster 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Alabaster Apartments with BalconyAlabaster Apartments with Gym
Alabaster Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALPrattville, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, AL
Margaret, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALChelsea, ALTalladega, ALFairfield, ALPleasant Grove, ALLincoln, ALMidfield, ALGrayson Valley, ALFultondale, AL
Helena, ALSylacauga, ALHueytown, ALTrussville, ALMillbrook, ALNorthport, ALIrondale, ALWarrior, ALCalera, ALBrook Highland, ALForestdale, ALAdamsville, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham CampusShelton State Community College
Samford University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity