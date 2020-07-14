Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments e-payments internet access online portal playground

Located in the heart of Alabama, Trails at Alabaster Apartments will make you say Wow! This beautiful, unique and charming community is nestled in a grove of trees in the Alabama hillside with several acres of grass and tasteful landscaping. Here you have everything you could possible want right at your doorstep including easy access to I-65, I-459 and Highway 31. From the moment you drive into the property, youll know that you have found a home unlike any other.



Experience the college town excitement that Alabaster has to offer while coming home to the relaxing sounds of our quiet neighborhood community. Within our community you will find all of the comforts of home and some extras you might not expect from apartments priced so affordably. Many of our homes offer walk-in closets, private outside storage, washer and dryer connections and ceiling fans for your satisfaction and enjoyment. We think youll find something to love about our one, two and three bedroom floor plan options.