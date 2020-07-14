Taiga Twins Apartments

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal range walk in closets air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup carpet oven refrigerator Property Amenities accessible clubhouse coffee bar community garden courtyard elevator on-site laundry playground bike storage parking pool package receiving

If you’re looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, Taiga Apartment Homes has living space that’s perfect for young professionals, couples, or small families. Enjoy both the breathtaking Alaskan outdoors or the bustle of the city from our community’s convenient location. You’ll be an easy commute from most major employers and near shopping, restaurants and entertainment when you choose Taiga.



Our one and two-bedroom apartments feature comfortable, open floor plans with plenty of natural light. Your inner chef will love the gas range, energy-efficient appliances including a dishwasher, and a roomy pantry. Warm, radiant heat will keep you toasty during Anchorage winters, and you’ll have plenty of storage with large walk-in closets and a linen closet.



Simply step outside your front door to enjoy great community amenities. Relax in the inviting resident lounge with conversational seating and get your day started right with our complimentary coffee bar. Feel a sense of peace knowing y