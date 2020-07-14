All apartments in Anchorage
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:10 AM

Taiga Twins Apartments

423 W 22nd Ave · (916) 545-8654
Location

423 W 22nd Ave, Anchorage, AK 99503

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 23-205 · Avail. Aug 15

$895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

Unit 23-110 · Avail. Aug 26

$895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

Unit 23-207 · Avail. Aug 25

$895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Taiga Twins Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
walk in closets
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
coffee bar
community garden
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
playground
bike storage
parking
pool
package receiving
If you’re looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, Taiga Apartment Homes has living space that’s perfect for young professionals, couples, or small families. Enjoy both the breathtaking Alaskan outdoors or the bustle of the city from our community’s convenient location. You’ll be an easy commute from most major employers and near shopping, restaurants and entertainment when you choose Taiga.

Our one and two-bedroom apartments feature comfortable, open floor plans with plenty of natural light. Your inner chef will love the gas range, energy-efficient appliances including a dishwasher, and a roomy pantry. Warm, radiant heat will keep you toasty during Anchorage winters, and you’ll have plenty of storage with large walk-in closets and a linen closet.

Simply step outside your front door to enjoy great community amenities. Relax in the inviting resident lounge with conversational seating and get your day started right with our complimentary coffee bar. Feel a sense of peace knowing y

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 4.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $55
Deposit: 1st month $200 move in special.
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: 2 assigned spaces.
Storage Details: Patio storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Taiga Twins Apartments have any available units?
Taiga Twins Apartments has 3 units available starting at $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
What amenities does Taiga Twins Apartments have?
Some of Taiga Twins Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Taiga Twins Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Taiga Twins Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Taiga Twins Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Taiga Twins Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anchorage.
Does Taiga Twins Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Taiga Twins Apartments offers parking.
Does Taiga Twins Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Taiga Twins Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Taiga Twins Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Taiga Twins Apartments has a pool.
Does Taiga Twins Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Taiga Twins Apartments has accessible units.
Does Taiga Twins Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Taiga Twins Apartments has units with dishwashers.
