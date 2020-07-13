Highlands Luxury Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet oven refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard gym 24hr maintenance bbq/grill hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly carport e-payments

If you’ve been looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, look no further than this quiet and amenity-rich community! With a variety of spacious floor plans to pick from, you can find a modern apartment that fits your busy lifestyle. Students, families, and professionals love the location and proximity to everything Anchorage has to offer at The Highlands Luxury Residences Apartment Homes.



Coming home to your one or two-bedroom apartment means privacy, space, and luxury. Create your favorite meals in a gourmet kitchen equipped with modern and energy-efficient appliances, a whisper-quiet dishwasher, custom cabinets, and expansive counter space. Whether you’re using the microwave to heat leftovers from the Mexican restaurant down the street or using the gas stove to make a home-cooked meal, the open-concept kitchen is a chef’s dream come true. The open lounge area is warm and welcoming and features a dramatic stone fireplace. Sliding glass doors lead from the lounge out onto the priv