Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:46 PM

Highlands Luxury Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
2134 E 56th Ave · (857) 763-1462
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2134 E 56th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99507

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit Q112 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit J109 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,460

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

Unit D105 · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit M114 · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Unit H102 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,765

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Unit C102 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Highlands Luxury Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
carport
e-payments
If you’ve been looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, look no further than this quiet and amenity-rich community! With a variety of spacious floor plans to pick from, you can find a modern apartment that fits your busy lifestyle. Students, families, and professionals love the location and proximity to everything Anchorage has to offer at The Highlands Luxury Residences Apartment Homes.

Coming home to your one or two-bedroom apartment means privacy, space, and luxury. Create your favorite meals in a gourmet kitchen equipped with modern and energy-efficient appliances, a whisper-quiet dishwasher, custom cabinets, and expansive counter space. Whether you’re using the microwave to heat leftovers from the Mexican restaurant down the street or using the gas stove to make a home-cooked meal, the open-concept kitchen is a chef’s dream come true. The open lounge area is warm and welcoming and features a dramatic stone fireplace. Sliding glass doors lead from the lounge out onto the priv

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $100 move-in fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Restricted breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Assigned spot: included in lease (1 per unit), Garage or carport for apartments – based on floor plan.
Storage Details: Detached garage: included in select units

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Highlands Luxury Apartments have any available units?
Highlands Luxury Apartments has 17 units available starting at $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
What amenities does Highlands Luxury Apartments have?
Some of Highlands Luxury Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Highlands Luxury Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Highlands Luxury Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Highlands Luxury Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Highlands Luxury Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Highlands Luxury Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Highlands Luxury Apartments offers parking.
Does Highlands Luxury Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Highlands Luxury Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Highlands Luxury Apartments have a pool?
No, Highlands Luxury Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Highlands Luxury Apartments have accessible units?
No, Highlands Luxury Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Highlands Luxury Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Highlands Luxury Apartments has units with dishwashers.

