Century Plaza Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry bike storage garage parking pool gym cats allowed 24hr maintenance

Welcome home to Century Plaza Apartment Homes! If you’ve been looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that combines luxury living with a diverse and active community, you’ve found it! This beautiful community puts you close to local restaurants, grocery stores, patio cafes, and is walking distance to downtown. You’ll love calling Century Plaza home!



Whether you choose a studio or a one or two-bedroom apartment, your home will be designed with your ultimate comfort and convenience in mind. Cook fabulous dinners in our updated kitchens, complete with stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, hardwood floors, and expansive counter space. Enjoy the view of downtown Anchorage from the comfort of your own living room, or step out onto your private balcony and enjoy a cup of coffee. Our open-concept floor plans give your home a large, spacious feeling, and our bedrooms are bright and welcoming, complete with plush carpeting, large windows, and spacious closets. The warm and neutral