Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:59 AM

Century Plaza Apartments

124 E 3rd Ave · (646) 419-4828
Location

124 E 3rd Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501
Downtown Anchorage

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 417 · Avail. now

$915

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 380 sqft

Unit 503 · Avail. Aug 15

$940

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 380 sqft

Unit 515 · Avail. now

$940

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 380 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 405 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,210

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 613 sqft

Unit 507 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 613 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Century Plaza Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
garage
parking
pool
gym
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Welcome home to Century Plaza Apartment Homes! If you’ve been looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that combines luxury living with a diverse and active community, you’ve found it! This beautiful community puts you close to local restaurants, grocery stores, patio cafes, and is walking distance to downtown. You’ll love calling Century Plaza home!

Whether you choose a studio or a one or two-bedroom apartment, your home will be designed with your ultimate comfort and convenience in mind. Cook fabulous dinners in our updated kitchens, complete with stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, hardwood floors, and expansive counter space. Enjoy the view of downtown Anchorage from the comfort of your own living room, or step out onto your private balcony and enjoy a cup of coffee. Our open-concept floor plans give your home a large, spacious feeling, and our bedrooms are bright and welcoming, complete with plush carpeting, large windows, and spacious closets. The warm and neutral

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: dogs
fee: $300
rent: $50/month
restrictions: Accepting dogs on the first floor. Weight limi: 25lbs for dogs and breed restrictions do apply
Parking Details: Attached indoor garage parking and off-street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Century Plaza Apartments have any available units?
Century Plaza Apartments has 5 units available starting at $915 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
What amenities does Century Plaza Apartments have?
Some of Century Plaza Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Century Plaza Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Century Plaza Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Century Plaza Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Century Plaza Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Century Plaza Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Century Plaza Apartments offers parking.
Does Century Plaza Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Century Plaza Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Century Plaza Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Century Plaza Apartments has a pool.
Does Century Plaza Apartments have accessible units?
No, Century Plaza Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Century Plaza Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Century Plaza Apartments has units with dishwashers.
