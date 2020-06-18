Amenities

8612 Boundary Ave Unit L1 Available 04/01/20 Beautifully remodeled condo 2bed/1 bath 1300$. Close to base and shopping - Beautifully Remolded condo, extremely conveniently to base and the Tikatnu theater.



All new flooring, new carpet, new paint and best of all, NEW APPLIANCES.



Large master bedroom with a spacious walking closet.



All tucked away at the end of Boundary across from a wooded park. No foot traffic. No problem.



A small, kennel trained, dog or well behaved cat might be considered. Strictly upon approval.



Tenant is responsible for electricity. Full disclosure, the heat is run by electricity. In the winter the electric bill can run up to 300$. But of course in the summer itll be considerably less.



We do not accept Alaska housing.



Brought to you by Kelly Kile at Alaska Group Property Management



