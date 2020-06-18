All apartments in Anchorage
8612 Boundary Ave Unit L1
Last updated April 1 2020 at 4:57 AM

8612 Boundary Ave Unit L1

8612 Boundary Avenue · (907) 744-0605
Location

8612 Boundary Avenue, Anchorage, AK 99504

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
media room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
8612 Boundary Ave Unit L1 Available 04/01/20 Beautifully remodeled condo 2bed/1 bath 1300$. Close to base and shopping - Beautifully Remolded condo, extremely conveniently to base and the Tikatnu theater.

All new flooring, new carpet, new paint and best of all, NEW APPLIANCES.

Large master bedroom with a spacious walking closet.

All tucked away at the end of Boundary across from a wooded park. No foot traffic. No problem.

A small, kennel trained, dog or well behaved cat might be considered. Strictly upon approval.

Tenant is responsible for electricity. Full disclosure, the heat is run by electricity. In the winter the electric bill can run up to 300$. But of course in the summer itll be considerably less.

We do not accept Alaska housing.

Brought to you by Kelly Kile at Alaska Group Property Management

(RLNE4688472)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8612 Boundary Ave Unit L1 have any available units?
8612 Boundary Ave Unit L1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anchorage, AK.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
Is 8612 Boundary Ave Unit L1 currently offering any rent specials?
8612 Boundary Ave Unit L1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8612 Boundary Ave Unit L1 pet-friendly?
No, 8612 Boundary Ave Unit L1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anchorage.
Does 8612 Boundary Ave Unit L1 offer parking?
No, 8612 Boundary Ave Unit L1 does not offer parking.
Does 8612 Boundary Ave Unit L1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8612 Boundary Ave Unit L1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8612 Boundary Ave Unit L1 have a pool?
No, 8612 Boundary Ave Unit L1 does not have a pool.
Does 8612 Boundary Ave Unit L1 have accessible units?
No, 8612 Boundary Ave Unit L1 does not have accessible units.
Does 8612 Boundary Ave Unit L1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8612 Boundary Ave Unit L1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8612 Boundary Ave Unit L1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8612 Boundary Ave Unit L1 does not have units with air conditioning.
