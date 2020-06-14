All apartments in Anchorage
Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:26 AM

6943 Gold Kings Ave Unit C

6943 Gold Kings Avenue · (907) 343-8944
Location

6943 Gold Kings Avenue, Anchorage, AK 99504

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Enjoy the comfort of this perfectly located modern and immaculate townhouse on a quiet street in Anchorage featuring 3 bedroom all on the same floor upstairs, a large living room with modern wood flooring and a sunny kitchen perfect for cooking. This home offers a fantastic quick commute to JBER, near parks, trails, the Tikahtnu shopping area and just a moment away from the best of downtown Anchorage and so much more!. Other features include a large pantry, full bathroom, washer/dryer in unit, and heated two-car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6943 Gold Kings Ave Unit C have any available units?
6943 Gold Kings Ave Unit C has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
What amenities does 6943 Gold Kings Ave Unit C have?
Some of 6943 Gold Kings Ave Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6943 Gold Kings Ave Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
6943 Gold Kings Ave Unit C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6943 Gold Kings Ave Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 6943 Gold Kings Ave Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 6943 Gold Kings Ave Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 6943 Gold Kings Ave Unit C does offer parking.
Does 6943 Gold Kings Ave Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6943 Gold Kings Ave Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6943 Gold Kings Ave Unit C have a pool?
No, 6943 Gold Kings Ave Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 6943 Gold Kings Ave Unit C have accessible units?
No, 6943 Gold Kings Ave Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 6943 Gold Kings Ave Unit C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6943 Gold Kings Ave Unit C has units with dishwashers.
