6943 Gold Kings Ave Unit C

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Enjoy the comfort of this perfectly located modern and immaculate townhouse on a quiet street in Anchorage featuring 3 bedroom all on the same floor upstairs, a large living room with modern wood flooring and a sunny kitchen perfect for cooking. This home offers a fantastic quick commute to JBER, near parks, trails, the Tikahtnu shopping area and just a moment away from the best of downtown Anchorage and so much more!. Other features include a large pantry, full bathroom, washer/dryer in unit, and heated two-car garage.