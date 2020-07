4701 Mills Drive - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking bbq/grill

Light and bright, end unit with hard surface flooring, private deck off back. This condo is fully furnished, ready for your short term stay. This is available for short stay, 6/25 - to 8/1. Washer dryer in unit

• Complex is located on the University Lake Trails and Goose Lake Park Area with plenty of multi-use year-round trails (paved and dirt).

• Nearby:

* Max's Beefy Burgers 0.6 miles (delicious burgers, Hawaiian BBQ plates, Mexican tacos & burritos, Chinese sweet & sour chicken, etc.)

* Carrs-Safeway 2.1 miles (E Northern Lights & Boniface Pkwy)

* Costco 2.6 miles (Debarr Rd)

* Fred Meyer 3.1 miles (E Northern Lights Blvd)

* Midtown Mall 3.4 miles across from Fred Myers (Carrs-Safeway, Nordstrom Rack, REI, GCI, AT&T, etc.)

* UAA – Anchorage 1.3 miles via trails or 2 miles via road

* APU 1.2 miles via trails or 2.8 miles via road

* Providence Hospital 1.5 miles via trails or 2.5 miles via road

* ANMC, South Central Foundation buildings 0.8 miles via trails or 2.5 miles via road

* Alaska Regional Hospital 2.4 miles