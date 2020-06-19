4630 Reka Drive #C-05

Amenities

parking sauna

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking sauna

1BR/1BA condo in convenient location. Next to Russian Jack Park and trail systems. Minutes to U-Med District and universities. Secure building entrance. Sauna in the building. Designated parking spot with plug in.



Only pay gas and electric. Water/sewer/trash are covered. Sorry, no pets are allowed. Non-smoking rental.



Lease/ Option to Purchase is also available for this condo.



To set up a showing or for more information, contact Heather Maidl at 907-433-9898.



Managed by Herrington and Company, LLC.

1BR/1BA condo in convenient location. Next to Russian Jack Park and trail systems. Minutes to U-Med District and universities. Secure building entrance. Sauna in the building. Designated parking spot with plug in.



Only pay gas and electric. Water/sewer/trash are covered. Sorry, no pets are allowed. Non-smoking rental.



Lease/ Option to Purchase is also available for this condo.



To set up a showing or for more information, contact Heather Maidl at 907-433-9898.



Managed by Herrington and Company, LLC.