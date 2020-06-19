All apartments in Anchorage
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

4630 Reka Drive #C-05

4630 Reka Drive · (907) 433-9898
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4630 Reka Drive, Anchorage, AK 99508

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 661 sqft

Amenities

parking
sauna
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
sauna
1BR/1BA condo in convenient location. Next to Russian Jack Park and trail systems. Minutes to U-Med District and universities. Secure building entrance. Sauna in the building. Designated parking spot with plug in.

Only pay gas and electric. Water/sewer/trash are covered. Sorry, no pets are allowed. Non-smoking rental.

Lease/ Option to Purchase is also available for this condo.

To set up a showing or for more information, contact Heather Maidl at 907-433-9898.

Managed by Herrington and Company, LLC.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4630 Reka Drive #C-05 have any available units?
4630 Reka Drive #C-05 has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
Is 4630 Reka Drive #C-05 currently offering any rent specials?
4630 Reka Drive #C-05 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4630 Reka Drive #C-05 pet-friendly?
No, 4630 Reka Drive #C-05 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anchorage.
Does 4630 Reka Drive #C-05 offer parking?
Yes, 4630 Reka Drive #C-05 does offer parking.
Does 4630 Reka Drive #C-05 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4630 Reka Drive #C-05 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4630 Reka Drive #C-05 have a pool?
No, 4630 Reka Drive #C-05 does not have a pool.
Does 4630 Reka Drive #C-05 have accessible units?
No, 4630 Reka Drive #C-05 does not have accessible units.
Does 4630 Reka Drive #C-05 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4630 Reka Drive #C-05 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4630 Reka Drive #C-05 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4630 Reka Drive #C-05 does not have units with air conditioning.
