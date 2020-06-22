All apartments in Anchorage
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

326 W. 11th Avenue Unit A

326 West 11th Avenue · (907) 622-3948 ext. 0000
Location

326 West 11th Avenue, Anchorage, AK 99501
Downtown Anchorage

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 326 W. 11th Avenue Unit A · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
South Addition Bungalow - Perfect South Addition location, just a block from Delaney Park Strip! This 2bd/1ba home has been recently renovated with FRESH paint, NEW carpet, and a completely renovated kitchen with all newer appliances! Beautiful hardwood floors in the kitchen and bathroom. Beautiful picture windows in the living room. Take a seat on one of the benches in the large, fenced in front yard or head out to the backyard and sit back and relax on the porch. Storage area for kayaks, skis, and more. Washer/dryer in unit. One dog allowed on approval with pet fee.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5845877)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 W. 11th Avenue Unit A have any available units?
326 W. 11th Avenue Unit A has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
What amenities does 326 W. 11th Avenue Unit A have?
Some of 326 W. 11th Avenue Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 W. 11th Avenue Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
326 W. 11th Avenue Unit A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 W. 11th Avenue Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 326 W. 11th Avenue Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 326 W. 11th Avenue Unit A offer parking?
No, 326 W. 11th Avenue Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 326 W. 11th Avenue Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 326 W. 11th Avenue Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 W. 11th Avenue Unit A have a pool?
No, 326 W. 11th Avenue Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 326 W. 11th Avenue Unit A have accessible units?
No, 326 W. 11th Avenue Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 326 W. 11th Avenue Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 326 W. 11th Avenue Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
