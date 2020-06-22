326 W. 11th Avenue Unit A

Amenities

South Addition Bungalow - Perfect South Addition location, just a block from Delaney Park Strip! This 2bd/1ba home has been recently renovated with FRESH paint, NEW carpet, and a completely renovated kitchen with all newer appliances! Beautiful hardwood floors in the kitchen and bathroom. Beautiful picture windows in the living room. Take a seat on one of the benches in the large, fenced in front yard or head out to the backyard and sit back and relax on the porch. Storage area for kayaks, skis, and more. Washer/dryer in unit. One dog allowed on approval with pet fee.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5845877)