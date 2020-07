Amenities

Turnagain condo available Aug 6th! All utilities included. Washer and dryer in unit. Max of 2 occupants. Pet on approval with $250 refundable pet deposit. Designated parking spot. No smoking. Can be unfurnished for $1095/mo or fully furnished for $1350/mo.



Credit report, background check and references are required with the application. $30 application fee per applicant.



To view this condo or for more information, contact Heather Maidl at 907-433-9898.



Property managed by Herrington and Company LLC

