23302 Whispering Birch Drive

Gorgeous 4 bedroom custom home with mountain views and fully fenced yard! - Don’t miss out on this custom 4 bedroom home with a gorgeous fully fenced in yard. Located on almost a full acre, this home features south facing windows, mountain views, Brazilian rosewood floors, multiple storage sheds, and parking for your outdoor toys! Miles of trails to enjoy the great Alaskan outdoors. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with 3 car garage. $3000+utilities. Tenant to pay all utilities including; gas, electric, water. $3000 SECURITY DEPOSIT. NO SMOKING IN PROPERTY. 1 DOG ON APPROVAL WITH $500 PET DEPOSIT. AVAILABLE JULY 15, 2020. BUILT IN 2004.



