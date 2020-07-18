All apartments in Anchorage
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

23302 Whispering Birch Drive

23302 Whispering Birch Circle · (907) 357-1414
Location

23302 Whispering Birch Circle, Anchorage, AK 99567

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 23302 Whispering Birch Drive · Avail. now

$3,000

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2700 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous 4 bedroom custom home with mountain views and fully fenced yard! - Don’t miss out on this custom 4 bedroom home with a gorgeous fully fenced in yard. Located on almost a full acre, this home features south facing windows, mountain views, Brazilian rosewood floors, multiple storage sheds, and parking for your outdoor toys! Miles of trails to enjoy the great Alaskan outdoors. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with 3 car garage. $3000+utilities. Tenant to pay all utilities including; gas, electric, water. $3000 SECURITY DEPOSIT. NO SMOKING IN PROPERTY. 1 DOG ON APPROVAL WITH $500 PET DEPOSIT. AVAILABLE JULY 15, 2020. BUILT IN 2004.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23302 Whispering Birch Drive have any available units?
23302 Whispering Birch Drive has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
Is 23302 Whispering Birch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
23302 Whispering Birch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23302 Whispering Birch Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 23302 Whispering Birch Drive is pet friendly.
Does 23302 Whispering Birch Drive offer parking?
Yes, 23302 Whispering Birch Drive offers parking.
Does 23302 Whispering Birch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23302 Whispering Birch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23302 Whispering Birch Drive have a pool?
No, 23302 Whispering Birch Drive does not have a pool.
Does 23302 Whispering Birch Drive have accessible units?
No, 23302 Whispering Birch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 23302 Whispering Birch Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 23302 Whispering Birch Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23302 Whispering Birch Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 23302 Whispering Birch Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
