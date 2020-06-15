All apartments in Anchorage
20261 Riverside Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

20261 Riverside Drive

20261 Riverside Drive · (907) 562-0291
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20261 Riverside Drive, Anchorage, AK 99577
Eagle Crossing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 20261 Riverside Drive · Avail. Jul 22

$2,535

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2119 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
20261 Riverside Drive Available 07/22/20 3 Story Eagle River Condo w/ Beautiful Views! - 3 beds, 2.5 baths, a 4 car tandem garage condo in Eagle River with 2119 sq. ft. Beautiful, unobstructed views of the mountains! Pets allowed on approval.

Available for showing by appointment only. Call Todd at (907) 884-3073, Tracy at (907) 727-3073, Carrie at (907) 360-9426 or Seth at (907) 720-5771 to schedule a showing. Application subject to availability and approval.This property is shown and managed by O'Banion Real Estate & Relocation Services LLC.

(RLNE4829000)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20261 Riverside Drive have any available units?
20261 Riverside Drive has a unit available for $2,535 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
Is 20261 Riverside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20261 Riverside Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20261 Riverside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 20261 Riverside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 20261 Riverside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20261 Riverside Drive does offer parking.
Does 20261 Riverside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20261 Riverside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20261 Riverside Drive have a pool?
No, 20261 Riverside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 20261 Riverside Drive have accessible units?
No, 20261 Riverside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20261 Riverside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 20261 Riverside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20261 Riverside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20261 Riverside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
