Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:34 AM

1921 Bragaw Square Place THUNDERBIRD TERRACE TR 5A BRAGAW SQUARE

1921 Bragaw Square Place · (907) 357-1414
Location

1921 Bragaw Square Place, Anchorage, AK 99508

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1921 Bragaw Square Place THUNDERBIRD TERRACE TR 5A BRAGAW SQUARE · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1374 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
1921 Bragaw Square Place THUNDERBIRD TERRACE TR 5A BRAGAW SQUARE Available 05/01/20 COMING SOON ! Townhome Eastside of Anchorage - 3BR, 1.5 BA, 1,374 Sq Ft , 2-story townhome in eastside of Anchorage. Open living room, breakfast bar, large pantry, utility room, walk-in closet and W/D (tenant to maintain). $1300+utilities. Average electric is $58, high is $84, and low is $44. Average gas is $72, high is $124, and low is $27. Owner pays snow and garbage removal and lawn maintenance. $1300 SECURITY DEPOSIT. NO PETS. NO SMOKING IN UNIT. MINIMUM 1 YEAR LEASE. COMING SOON. Owners are licensed to sell real estate in the state of Alaska

(RLNE2663848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1921 Bragaw Square Place THUNDERBIRD TERRACE TR 5A BRAGAW SQUARE have any available units?
1921 Bragaw Square Place THUNDERBIRD TERRACE TR 5A BRAGAW SQUARE has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
Is 1921 Bragaw Square Place THUNDERBIRD TERRACE TR 5A BRAGAW SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
1921 Bragaw Square Place THUNDERBIRD TERRACE TR 5A BRAGAW SQUARE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1921 Bragaw Square Place THUNDERBIRD TERRACE TR 5A BRAGAW SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 1921 Bragaw Square Place THUNDERBIRD TERRACE TR 5A BRAGAW SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anchorage.
Does 1921 Bragaw Square Place THUNDERBIRD TERRACE TR 5A BRAGAW SQUARE offer parking?
No, 1921 Bragaw Square Place THUNDERBIRD TERRACE TR 5A BRAGAW SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 1921 Bragaw Square Place THUNDERBIRD TERRACE TR 5A BRAGAW SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1921 Bragaw Square Place THUNDERBIRD TERRACE TR 5A BRAGAW SQUARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1921 Bragaw Square Place THUNDERBIRD TERRACE TR 5A BRAGAW SQUARE have a pool?
No, 1921 Bragaw Square Place THUNDERBIRD TERRACE TR 5A BRAGAW SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 1921 Bragaw Square Place THUNDERBIRD TERRACE TR 5A BRAGAW SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 1921 Bragaw Square Place THUNDERBIRD TERRACE TR 5A BRAGAW SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 1921 Bragaw Square Place THUNDERBIRD TERRACE TR 5A BRAGAW SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1921 Bragaw Square Place THUNDERBIRD TERRACE TR 5A BRAGAW SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1921 Bragaw Square Place THUNDERBIRD TERRACE TR 5A BRAGAW SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1921 Bragaw Square Place THUNDERBIRD TERRACE TR 5A BRAGAW SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
