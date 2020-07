Amenities

Downtown Anchorage Condo - Completely furnished for $3900 or unfurnished for $2800. Downtown Anchorage living at it's best. Brand new construction in Bootlegger's Cove. Enjoy the conveniences of all downtown amenities, the coastal trail, and more just outside your front door. Gorgeous architecture with modern finishes and fixtures. Beautiful inlet view.



