Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

South Anchorage Home in a beautiful location. - Oceanview home with 4 bedrooms. 2 bedrooms upstairs and 2 bedrooms downstairs. Open floor plan for the living room and kitchen. The kitchen has lots of storage and updated. Large yard for the four-legged family members to play in. Property is ready for move-in now.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5831291)