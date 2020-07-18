12534 Spring Brook Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 Bedroom Ranch Home w/ Huge Fenced Backyard! - 3 bedroom ranch-style home with 2 baths, an oversized 2 car garage on a half acre, and 1351 sq. ft. Home features a huge fenced backyard! Pets allowed on approval.



Available for showing by appointment only. Call Todd at (907) 884-3073, Tracy at (907) 727-3073, Carrie at (907) 360-9426 or Seth at (907) 720-5771 to schedule a showing. Application subject to availability and approval. This property is shown and managed by O'Banion Real Estate & Relocation Services LLC.



(RLNE4433566)