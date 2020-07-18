All apartments in Anchorage
Last updated July 14 2020

12534 Spring Brook Drive

Location

12534 Spring Brook Drive, Anchorage, AK 99577

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom Ranch Home w/ Huge Fenced Backyard! - 3 bedroom ranch-style home with 2 baths, an oversized 2 car garage on a half acre, and 1351 sq. ft. Home features a huge fenced backyard! Pets allowed on approval.

Available for showing by appointment only. Call Todd at (907) 884-3073, Tracy at (907) 727-3073, Carrie at (907) 360-9426 or Seth at (907) 720-5771 to schedule a showing. Application subject to availability and approval. This property is shown and managed by O'Banion Real Estate & Relocation Services LLC.

(RLNE4433566)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12534 Spring Brook Drive have any available units?
12534 Spring Brook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anchorage, AK.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
Is 12534 Spring Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12534 Spring Brook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12534 Spring Brook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12534 Spring Brook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12534 Spring Brook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12534 Spring Brook Drive offers parking.
Does 12534 Spring Brook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12534 Spring Brook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12534 Spring Brook Drive have a pool?
No, 12534 Spring Brook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12534 Spring Brook Drive have accessible units?
No, 12534 Spring Brook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12534 Spring Brook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12534 Spring Brook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12534 Spring Brook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12534 Spring Brook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
