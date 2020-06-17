1170 Denali St #231 - 1

Amenities
Nice setting in this 2nd floor condo with private balcony, large living room. You'll find all of the comforts of home in the condo, washer/dryer in unit, all house wares, linens provided. Owner is willing to accept one small dog under 25 #s, also the max for the Condo Association rules. All utilities, plus basic internet, cable TV, and one assigned garage parking space.
Cordova Square Condos - there are 4, 4 story buildings in this well kept complex. Garage under building is available with some units, elevator to your floor level