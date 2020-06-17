All apartments in Anchorage
1170 Denali St #231 - 1

1170 Denali Street · (907) 278-3569
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1170 Denali Street, Anchorage, AK 99501

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Nice setting in this 2nd floor condo with private balcony, large living room. You'll find all of the comforts of home in the condo, washer/dryer in unit, all house wares, linens provided. Owner is willing to accept one small dog under 25 #s, also the max for the Condo Association rules. All utilities, plus basic internet, cable TV, and one assigned garage parking space.
Cordova Square Condos - there are 4, 4 story buildings in this well kept complex. Garage under building is available with some units, elevator to your floor level

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1170 Denali St #231 - 1 have any available units?
1170 Denali St #231 - 1 has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
What amenities does 1170 Denali St #231 - 1 have?
Some of 1170 Denali St #231 - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1170 Denali St #231 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1170 Denali St #231 - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1170 Denali St #231 - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1170 Denali St #231 - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1170 Denali St #231 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1170 Denali St #231 - 1 does offer parking.
Does 1170 Denali St #231 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1170 Denali St #231 - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1170 Denali St #231 - 1 have a pool?
No, 1170 Denali St #231 - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1170 Denali St #231 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1170 Denali St #231 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1170 Denali St #231 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1170 Denali St #231 - 1 has units with dishwashers.
