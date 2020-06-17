1170 Denali St #231 - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Nice setting in this 2nd floor condo with private balcony, large living room. You'll find all of the comforts of home in the condo, washer/dryer in unit, all house wares, linens provided. Owner is willing to accept one small dog under 25 #s, also the max for the Condo Association rules. All utilities, plus basic internet, cable TV, and one assigned garage parking space.

Cordova Square Condos - there are 4, 4 story buildings in this well kept complex. Garage under building is available with some units, elevator to your floor level