1918 Hughitt Ave 1

Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Duplex in Superior, Wi; Utilities Included!!! - Property Id: 279218



This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house is the perfect blend of classic and modern. Brought up to date with all the modern amenities, this home still retains a lot of its original charm in some of the woodwork, features, and designs. The kitchen features plenty of counter top and cabinet space, while the living room is extremely expansive. A large dual window setup provides plenty of natural light, making the home always feel warm and inviting.



Standing just blocks from UWS, this is the perfect home for students or families.



Summary:

Available June 1st.

Large 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom first floor apartment.

Private rear access,

Enclosed back porch.

Large living room,

Eat in kitchen.

Laundry facilities available on site.

INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES!

Blocks from UWS.

$1.200.00 per month, Includes all utilities.

Free off street parking available.

Smoke free building,

No Animals,

No parties.

No Evictions

If you're interested, please call me at 218-343-5566.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279218

