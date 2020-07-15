All apartments in Superior
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:08 PM

1918 Hughitt Ave 1

1918 Hughitt Avenue · (218) 343-5566
Location

1918 Hughitt Avenue, Superior, WI 54880

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,200

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Duplex in Superior, Wi; Utilities Included!!! - Property Id: 279218

This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house is the perfect blend of classic and modern. Brought up to date with all the modern amenities, this home still retains a lot of its original charm in some of the woodwork, features, and designs. The kitchen features plenty of counter top and cabinet space, while the living room is extremely expansive. A large dual window setup provides plenty of natural light, making the home always feel warm and inviting.

Standing just blocks from UWS, this is the perfect home for students or families.

Summary:
Available June 1st.
Large 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom first floor apartment.
Private rear access,
Enclosed back porch.
Large living room,
Eat in kitchen.
Laundry facilities available on site.
INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES!
Blocks from UWS.
$1.200.00 per month, Includes all utilities.
Free off street parking available.
Smoke free building,
No Animals,
No parties.
No Evictions
If you're interested, please call me at 218-343-5566.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279218
Property Id 279218

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5883276)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1918 Hughitt Ave 1 have any available units?
1918 Hughitt Ave 1 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1918 Hughitt Ave 1 have?
Some of 1918 Hughitt Ave 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1918 Hughitt Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1918 Hughitt Ave 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1918 Hughitt Ave 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1918 Hughitt Ave 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Superior.
Does 1918 Hughitt Ave 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1918 Hughitt Ave 1 offers parking.
Does 1918 Hughitt Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1918 Hughitt Ave 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1918 Hughitt Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 1918 Hughitt Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1918 Hughitt Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 1918 Hughitt Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1918 Hughitt Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1918 Hughitt Ave 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1918 Hughitt Ave 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1918 Hughitt Ave 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
