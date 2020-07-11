/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:57 AM
11 Apartments for rent in Superior, WI with washer-dryer
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1315 N 6th Street
1315 North 6th Street, Superior, WI
5 Bedrooms
$1,200
1315 N 6th Street - Property Id: 316530 5 BR / 1 BA Off Street Parking Washer / Dryer in house Contact current tenant Vanessa Little 218-391-7837 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1918 Hughitt Ave 1
1918 Hughitt Avenue, Superior, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Duplex in Superior, Wi; Utilities Included!!! - Property Id: 279218 This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house is the perfect blend of classic and modern.
Results within 1 mile of Superior
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Park Point
2939 Minnesota Ave
2939 Minnesota Avenue, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1742 sqft
2939 Minnesota Ave Available 09/01/20 Enjoy Park Point Sunsets Daily! Open September 1st - You will love this spacious two bedroom, two bath Park Point cottage! This home is on the harbor side with excellent water access for kayaking, canoeing and
Results within 5 miles of Superior
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
2 Units Available
Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton Park
Ramsey Village II
5404 Ramsey St, Duluth, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy an open floor plan with large windows and hardwood flooring. Spacious townhomes in West Duluth with easy access to I-35. Community offers detached garages and large front porches.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 22 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton Park
Ramsey Village
5402 Ramsey St, Duluth, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming townhouses with front porches, gorgeous master suites, open floor plans and gourmet kitchens with dishwasher. Laundry in-unit. Great location close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Downtown Duluth
Cove Apartments
1 East 1st Street, Duluth, MN
Studio
$850
407 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
853 sqft
Nestled near the shores of Lake Superior in the heart of Duluth, Cove Apartments celebrates the harbor city with nautical-inspired interior touches and inviting resident spaces.
1 of 12
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Kenwood
507 Madison Ave
507 Madison Avenue, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
960 sqft
Super convenient Aspenwood Condo. Very close to Kenwood shopping and area colleges.
1 of 31
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
Observation Hill
209 N 11th Ave W
209 North 11th Avenue West, Duluth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Unique 3 Bedroom Home Available Now! - A virtual walkthrough video is available here: https://youtu.be/mInmibRODFY Centrally located move-in ready home available today! Three bedrooms are located on the second floor, along with the full bathroom.
Results within 10 miles of Superior
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
3 Units Available
Duluth Heights
Deerfield
4122 Meadow Pkwy, Hermantown, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1600 sqft
Welcome home to our slice of paradise here at Deerfield Townhomes in Hermantown, Minnesota. Our lovely community lies encompassed by the amazing landscape of the area which is richly blanketed with trees and greenery.
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Duluth Heights
4247 Stebner Road
4247 Stebner Road, Hermantown, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1100 sqft
4 Available 08/01/20 Newer security bldg. Cherry cabinetry, island, SS appliances. Gas fireplace. Walkin closets. 12 X 24 garage incl. Incredible country location, 5 minutes from all shopping. Quiet, private deck with 8' patio door.
1 of 12
Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
1 Unit Available
Congdon
509 Spear Ave
509 Spear Avenue, Duluth, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1221 sqft
509 Spear Ave Available 06/01/20 AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST - Stunning Remodeled Home Close To Morley Heights Park! - TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, PLEASE SELECT THE COSIGNER OPTION Be the first to see this beautiful home! This home has two great porches for