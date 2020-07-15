Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:14 PM

14 Apartments for rent in Superior, WI with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Superior renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1209 Hammond Ave
1209 Hammond Avenue, Superior, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1209 Hammond Ave Available 08/01/20 Wonderful 4 Bedroom in Superior Open August 1st - Welcome to this well cared for spacious 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath property. Enjoy onsite laundry, off street parking and easy to maintain hardwood floors.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
1 Unit Available
Chester Park
Chesterwood
723 Kenwood Ave, Duluth, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
850 sqft
Fresh, functional apartments, not far from the College of St. Scholastica and the University of Minnesota Duluth. Hardwood floors, garbage disposals, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Lobby, parking and Internet access. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
2 Units Available
Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton Park
Ramsey Village II
5404 Ramsey St, Duluth, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy an open floor plan with large windows and hardwood flooring. Spacious townhomes in West Duluth with easy access to I-35. Community offers detached garages and large front porches.
Last updated July 16 at 12:07 AM
9 Units Available
Downtown Duluth
Lofts on Canal
20 Sutphin St, Duluth, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,039
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1152 sqft
Located in Duluth's Downtown Waterfront, within walking distance of Bayfront Festival Park. Refurbished one- and two-bedroom units with sweeping views of Lake Superior. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 16 at 12:13 AM
2 Units Available
Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton Park
Irving School Apartment Homes
101 N 56th Ave W, Duluth, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$935
912 sqft
Historic school renovated into residential apartments. Unique architectural features including built-in cases, chalkboards, and exposed brick walls. Units feature modern appliances and contemporary interior finishes.
Last updated June 22 at 06:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton Park
Ramsey Village
5402 Ramsey St, Duluth, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming townhouses with front porches, gorgeous master suites, open floor plans and gourmet kitchens with dishwasher. Laundry in-unit. Great location close to shopping, dining and entertainment.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Kenwood
17 Lyons St
17 Lyons Street, Duluth, MN
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST - Large 5 Bedroom- Close to Campus! - TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, PLEASE SELECT THE COSIGNER OPTION Large 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with plenty of natural charm! This home has plenty of space with large living areas and a awesome

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
East End
426 N 12th Ave E
426 North 12th Avenue East, Duluth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1236 sqft
Nicely updated 3bd house with hardwood floors, newer kitchen cabinets, new furnace and good sized rooms. Close to area colleges, grocery, and lakewalk!! Sorry no cats accepted in this unit! This property is managed by Team Swor Real Estate.

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Kenwood
507 Madison Ave
507 Madison Avenue, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
960 sqft
Super convenient Aspenwood Condo. Very close to Kenwood shopping and area colleges.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
West End
2707 W 2nd St
2707 West 2nd Street, Duluth, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
Stunning Remodeled 4 bedroom Home! - Be the first to live in the beautiful 4 bedroom home! Beautiful hardwood floors and new carpet through the house giving it character and making cleaning a breeze.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
East End
917 E 6th St (Front)
917 East 6th Street, Duluth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautiful 3 bedroom home! - Be the first to live in the beautiful 3 bedroom home! Perfect location with off street parking! Beautiful hardwood floors through the house giving it character and making cleaning a breeze.

Last updated May 2 at 11:50 AM
1 Unit Available
East End
1011 N 14th Ave E
1011 North 14th Avenue East, Duluth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1210 sqft
1011 N 14th Ave E Available 06/01/19 Stunning 3 bedroom home! - To Schedule a showing please go to www.rentwithheirloom.com, and make sure you select the cosigner option.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton Park
5315 Albion Street
5315 Albion Street, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available Now - Beautiful 2 Bedroom Denfeld Bungalow! - This beautiful home is situated near Denfled HIgh School, Whole Foods Co-op, pharmacies, and other Grand Avenue businesses.
Last updated April 7 at 10:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Congdon
509 Spear Ave
509 Spear Avenue, Duluth, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1221 sqft
509 Spear Ave Available 06/01/20 AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST - Stunning Remodeled Home Close To Morley Heights Park! - TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, PLEASE SELECT THE COSIGNER OPTION Be the first to see this beautiful home! This home has two great porches for
City Guide for Superior, WI

Gee, I wonder why your new town is called Superior? Let me think, let me think… Oh, because it’s located right on the banks of Lake Superior. Mystery solved! Now let’s take a look at some apartments for rent and find you the home of your dreams. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Superior, WI

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Superior renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

