/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:12 AM
16 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Superior, WI
1 of 16
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1410 N 11th st
1410 North 11th Street, Superior, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1410 n 11th - Property Id: 262746 3 bedroom home Beautiful property located steps from the park. Recently remodeled with new carpet, paint and kitchen and bath fixtures...".
1 of 33
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
32 Laurel Ave
32 Laurel Avenue, Superior, WI
Available 06/01/20 32 laurel st superior wi Newly remodeled from top to bottom! 4 bedroom 1 and a half bath home with Brand new just built 2 stall garage.
Results within 1 mile of Superior
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Morgan Park-Smithville-Riverside
1 Unit Available
9022 Falcon St
9022 Falcon Street, Duluth, MN
9022 Falcon St Available 08/01/20 Stunning 4 Bedroom house! - This home will take your breath away! Walk up in the home and notice right away how homey it feels! The living room is a great space to make your own and hang out with friends and family.
Results within 5 miles of Superior
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton Park
1 Unit Available
Ramsey Village
5402 Ramsey St, Duluth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1328 sqft
Charming townhouses with front porches, gorgeous master suites, open floor plans and gourmet kitchens with dishwasher. Laundry in-unit. Great location close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kenwood
1 Unit Available
1312 Missouri Ave
1312 Missouri Avenue, Duluth, MN
AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST - Great 4 Bedroom 2 Bath House - Come see this great 4 bedroom, 2 bath house that is only 3 blocks from UMD and a short drive to St.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kenwood
1 Unit Available
17 Lyons St
17 Lyons Street, Duluth, MN
AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST - Large 5 Bedroom- Close to Campus! - TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, PLEASE SELECT THE COSIGNER OPTION Large 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with plenty of natural charm! This home has plenty of space with large living areas and a awesome
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5343 Stark Road
5343 Stark Road, St. Louis County, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1002 sqft
5343 Stark Road Available 06/29/20 Quaint home in the Country but close to everything! - This 3 bedroom home in the country but close to everything, is the perfect place for you to call home! The open floor plan on the main floor connects the
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East End
1 Unit Available
703 E 11th St
703 East 11th Street, Duluth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
703 E 11th St Available 07/01/20 Charming 3 bedroom/1Bathroom home in a great part of East End! - Charming 3 Bedroom/1 Bathroom home in a great part of East End! This home has been beautifully remodeled with new hardwood floors, new windows, new
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Observation Hill
1 Unit Available
1107 W 3rd St
1107 West 3rd Street, Duluth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
1107 W 3rd St Available 08/01/20 1107 W 3rd St- Beautiful Home on Observation Hill! - Available August 1! 1107 W 3rd St is a classic 3 bed, 2 bath home in Duluth, located in the quiet Observation Hill neighborhood, close to downtown, with a park
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Congdon
1 Unit Available
711 Irving Place Second Floor
711 Irving Place, Duluth, MN
Beautiful Congdon Upper Floor Available Now!! Heat, Hot Water, and Sewer Included!! - Beautiful, spacious home in fabulous Congdon Neighborhood available NOW! Call Deanna at 218-626-5999 to view this 3-4 bedroom, 2 bath home with off street
1 of 31
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Observation Hill
1 Unit Available
209 N 11th Ave W
209 North 11th Avenue West, Duluth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Unique 3 Bedroom Home Available Now! - A virtual walkthrough video is available here: https://youtu.be/mInmibRODFY Centrally located move-in ready home available today! Three bedrooms are located on the second floor, along with the full bathroom.
1 of 6
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Chester Park
1 Unit Available
1313 N 20th Ave E
1313 North 20th Avenue East, Duluth, MN
1313 N 20th Ave E Available 06/01/20 AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST - 4 Bedroom Home Close to Campus! - Don't miss your opportunity to live in this great 4 bedroom house that is walking distance to UMD! This very clean, 4 bedroom, 2 bath home available June
1 of 7
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Kenwood
1 Unit Available
110 Niagara St E
110 East Niagara Street, Duluth, MN
110 Niagara St E Available 06/01/20 AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST - 4 Bedroom Home Close to Campus! - TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, PLEASE SELECT THE COSIGNER OPTION Be the first to see this beautiful home! This home has a great porch for hanging out on, off street
1 of 13
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
East End
1 Unit Available
518 N 10th Ave E
518 North 10th Avenue East, Duluth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1236 sqft
518 N 10th Ave E Available 06/01/20 AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST-Great 3 Bedroom just across from Portland Square - TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, PLEASE SELECT THE COSIGNER OPTION Come in and check out this great 3 bedroom 1.
1 of 15
Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
East End
1 Unit Available
1011 N 14th Ave E
1011 North 14th Avenue East, Duluth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1210 sqft
1011 N 14th Ave E Available 06/01/19 Stunning 3 bedroom home! - To Schedule a showing please go to www.rentwithheirloom.com, and make sure you select the cosigner option.
Results within 10 miles of Superior
1 of 12
Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
Congdon
1 Unit Available
509 Spear Ave
509 Spear Avenue, Duluth, MN
509 Spear Ave Available 06/01/20 AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST - Stunning Remodeled Home Close To Morley Heights Park! - TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, PLEASE SELECT THE COSIGNER OPTION Be the first to see this beautiful home! This home has two great porches for