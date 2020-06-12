/
2 bedroom apartments
13 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Superior, WI
1 Unit Available
1820 John Ave
1820 John Ave, Superior, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
Large, bright and sunny 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment on the main level unit with a private entry located in a 4 plex just 7 blocks from UWS. Living room is attached to the dining room with a decorative fire place.
Downtown Duluth
Contact for Availability
Cove Apartments
1 East 1st Street, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
853 sqft
Nestled near the shores of Lake Superior in the heart of Duluth, Cove Apartments celebrates the harbor city with nautical-inspired interior touches and inviting resident spaces.
Duluth Heights
4 Units Available
Highland Chateau
822 Baylis St, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1115 sqft
Near Web woods and Downtown Duluth. Lots of interior updates including ample storage and controlled access entry. Onsite community room, 24-hour fitness room, and grilling area. Smoke-free community.
Downtown Duluth
7 Units Available
Lofts on Canal
20 Sutphin St, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1152 sqft
Located in Duluth's Downtown Waterfront, within walking distance of Bayfront Festival Park. Refurbished one- and two-bedroom units with sweeping views of Lake Superior. Pet friendly.
Downtown Duluth
Contact for Availability
West Hillside
625 West 2nd Street, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$920
1230 sqft
Convenient Location to Downtown Area...Great Views of Harbor & Lake Superior...Quiet Neighborhood... West Hillside is a well-maintained development in the western hillside close to the downtown area, Bayfront Park, hospitals, and schools.
East End
2 Units Available
Yorkleigh
1017 London Road, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Yorkleigh in Duluth. View photos, descriptions and more!
East End
1 Unit Available
614 N 13th Ave E
614 North 13th Avenue East, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
614 N 13th Ave E Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom Home Available September 1st! - Come take a look at this lovely 2 bedroom! Don't miss the opportunity to call this place home.
Fond Du Lac-Gary- New Duluth
1 Unit Available
1105 101st Ave W
1105 101st Avenue West, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1105 101st Ave W Available 08/01/20 Freshly Remodeled Home in Gary! Pet Friendly! - Come and check out this freshly remodeled home!!! Walk up and open the door to the front porch and notice all the room for coats and shoes.
Downtown Duluth
1 Unit Available
26 East Superior Street Unit 503
26 East Superior Street, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
Furnished Upscale Lake View Downtown Condo in Wieland Block! Available Now! - Welcome to Beautiful Downtown Duluth! Call Deanna today at 218-626-5999 to schedule a viewing of this stunning, furnished 1350-square-foot condo at Wieland Block is
Kenwood
1 Unit Available
507 Madison Ave
507 Madison Avenue, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
960 sqft
Super convenient Aspenwood Condo. Very close to Kenwood shopping and area colleges.
West End
1 Unit Available
3139 Restormel St
3139 Restormel Street, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$875
823 sqft
Available Now! This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath upper duplex apartment is a must see. Lovely hardwood floors through out. Bedrooms have spacious closets and the bathroom has a built in linen cupboard. Large eat in kitchen with lots of cupboards.
West End
1 Unit Available
8 N 18th Ave W
8 N 18th Ave W, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$825
Cozy 2 Bedroom Apartment in Lincoln Park! - Property Id: 97547 2 Bedroom 1 bath apartment located at 8 N 18th Ave W available 4/1/20.
Congdon
5 Units Available
Les Chateaux
3800 London Rd, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1150 sqft
A selection of one-, two and three bedrooms located right near downtown Duluth. Main features include air conditioner, dishwashers, large closets, ceiling fans, patios/balconies and more.