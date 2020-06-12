Apartment List
/
WI
/
superior
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:46 PM

13 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Superior, WI

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1820 John Ave
1820 John Ave, Superior, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
Large, bright and sunny 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment on the main level unit with a private entry located in a 4 plex just 7 blocks from UWS. Living room is attached to the dining room with a decorative fire place.
Results within 5 miles of Superior
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:55am
Downtown Duluth
Contact for Availability
Cove Apartments
1 East 1st Street, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
853 sqft
Nestled near the shores of Lake Superior in the heart of Duluth, Cove Apartments celebrates the harbor city with nautical-inspired interior touches and inviting resident spaces.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 06:05pm
Duluth Heights
4 Units Available
Highland Chateau
822 Baylis St, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1115 sqft
Near Web woods and Downtown Duluth. Lots of interior updates including ample storage and controlled access entry. Onsite community room, 24-hour fitness room, and grilling area. Smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 06:06pm
Downtown Duluth
7 Units Available
Lofts on Canal
20 Sutphin St, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1152 sqft
Located in Duluth's Downtown Waterfront, within walking distance of Bayfront Festival Park. Refurbished one- and two-bedroom units with sweeping views of Lake Superior. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Downtown Duluth
Contact for Availability
West Hillside
625 West 2nd Street, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$920
1230 sqft
Convenient Location to Downtown Area...Great Views of Harbor & Lake Superior...Quiet Neighborhood... West Hillside is a well-maintained development in the western hillside close to the downtown area, Bayfront Park, hospitals, and schools.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 06:35pm
East End
2 Units Available
Yorkleigh
1017 London Road, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Yorkleigh in Duluth. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East End
1 Unit Available
614 N 13th Ave E
614 North 13th Avenue East, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
614 N 13th Ave E Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom Home Available September 1st! - Come take a look at this lovely 2 bedroom! Don't miss the opportunity to call this place home.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fond Du Lac-Gary- New Duluth
1 Unit Available
1105 101st Ave W
1105 101st Avenue West, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1105 101st Ave W Available 08/01/20 Freshly Remodeled Home in Gary! Pet Friendly! - Come and check out this freshly remodeled home!!! Walk up and open the door to the front porch and notice all the room for coats and shoes.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Duluth
1 Unit Available
26 East Superior Street Unit 503
26 East Superior Street, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
Furnished Upscale Lake View Downtown Condo in Wieland Block! Available Now! - Welcome to Beautiful Downtown Duluth! Call Deanna today at 218-626-5999 to schedule a viewing of this stunning, furnished 1350-square-foot condo at Wieland Block is

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Kenwood
1 Unit Available
507 Madison Ave
507 Madison Avenue, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
960 sqft
Super convenient Aspenwood Condo. Very close to Kenwood shopping and area colleges.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
West End
1 Unit Available
3139 Restormel St
3139 Restormel Street, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$875
823 sqft
Available Now! This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath upper duplex apartment is a must see. Lovely hardwood floors through out. Bedrooms have spacious closets and the bathroom has a built in linen cupboard. Large eat in kitchen with lots of cupboards.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
West End
1 Unit Available
8 N 18th Ave W
8 N 18th Ave W, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$825
Cozy 2 Bedroom Apartment in Lincoln Park! - Property Id: 97547 2 Bedroom 1 bath apartment located at 8 N 18th Ave W available 4/1/20.
Results within 10 miles of Superior
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Congdon
5 Units Available
Les Chateaux
3800 London Rd, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1150 sqft
A selection of one-, two and three bedrooms located right near downtown Duluth. Main features include air conditioner, dishwashers, large closets, ceiling fans, patios/balconies and more.

Similar Pages

Superior 3 BedroomsSuperior Apartments with BalconySuperior Apartments with Garage
Superior Apartments with ParkingSuperior Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Superior Dog Friendly ApartmentsSuperior Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Duluth, MNCloquet, MN
Hermantown, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College
University of Minnesota-Duluth