rock county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:25 AM
18 Apartments for rent in Rock County, WI📍
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
109 S. Academy St.
109 South Academy Street, Janesville, WI
3 Bedrooms
$925
Large Pet Friendly 3 Bedroom House, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage - Check out this Awesome Pet Friendly 3 Bedroom home. Home features 2 full baths, 2 car garage, hard wood floors, washer & dryer hookups, and a spacious kitchen/dining area.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
613 W. Racine Street
613 West Racine Street, Janesville, WI
4 Bedrooms
$895
1100 sqft
Two Story Home - No Pets Allowed (RLNE4500898)
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
945 Glen Street
945 Glen Street, Janesville, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
945 Glen Street Available 08/01/20 Cute 2 bedroom home for rent - Charming 2 Bedroom and 1 Bath Single Family House. Located in a great neighborhood this house sits on a corner lot. Private yard is great for entertaining.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
515 Eisenhower Avenue - 1
515 Eisenhower Ave, Janesville, WI
1 Bedroom
$715
800 sqft
This spacious 1 bedroom unit has plenty of room for a 1 bedroom unit. With over 720 sq ft and a large living area, this unit is in a great location and works for any tenant.
1 of 2
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
324 Caroline Street - 1
324 Caroline St, Janesville, WI
2 Bedrooms
$700
650 sqft
This 2 bedroom unit is located close to downtown Janesville. The unit is a lower unit and has its own heat control.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
258 South Jackson Street
258 South Jackson Street, Janesville, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1431 sqft
This spatious 3 bedroom near downtown Janesville is the perfect opportunity to move to a nice area in the heart of Janesville. With 3 large bedrooms and plenty of extra space, this property is a great and cost effective option.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1322 Highland Ave.
1322 Highland Avenue, Beloit, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1344 sqft
Nicely Updated 3 Bedroom Home Available Now! - Spacious 3 bedroom home available now! Home is nicely updated including fresh paint, new flooring throughout and is full of natural light.
1 of 9
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1016 Clary St
1016 Clary Street, Beloit, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
980 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom single family home - Take time to look at this 3 bed 1.5 bath single family home available for rent. With an ideal layout, and few updates, you'll love living here.
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
717 9th St.
717 Ninth Street, Beloit, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1468 sqft
Pet Friendly 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home on Beloit's West Side! - Apply today and come see this large, nicely updated 4 bedroom 2 bath on Beloit's West Side.
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1102 W. State St.
1102 West State Street, Janesville, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
2 Bedroom Single Family Home on Corner Lot! - Single family home on corner lot! Washer and dryer included with home. Hardwood floors throughout! Great location, West side of Janesville. 2 bedroom, 1 bath, Full Basement.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
702 Hubert St.
702 Hubert Street, Edgerton, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
702 Hubert St.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
2101 South Riverside Drive - Dirty Bear Soap
2101 South Riverside Drive, Rock County, WI
Studio
$1,000
1000 sqft
This office space is ready to rent and in a great area in Beloit. Located on a busy street in Beloit, your business could get into a perfect spot before the new year! This office space is ready to rent and in a great area in Beloit.
Results within 10 miles of Rock County
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 23 at 12:05 AM
36 Units Available
Brass Works Apartments
820 East Wisconsin Avenue, Delavan, WI
1 Bedroom
$850
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$454
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$519
1379 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brass Works Apartments in Delavan. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
6020 Hickory Street
6020 Hickory St, Chemung, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
650 sqft
Available September 1st, 2020 is this remodeled 2 bedroom/1 bath main level Ranch unit set on nearly 1/3 of an acre with it's own private entrance.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
10372 Marblewing unit 3
10372 Marblewing Road, Roscoe, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
- (RLNE5304189)
1 of 37
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
116 Inverness Circle
116 Inverness Circle, Oregon, WI
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$4,295
3890 sqft
Executive residence in a golf community on the Legend at Bergamont course with clubhouse, pool, and tennis courts (membership fees). Home features include a 3-car garage, 4 bedrooms, 3.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
2499 County Road O South
2499 County Road O, Walworth County, WI
Studio
$650
400 sqft
Cozy efficiency apartment, country setting, all utilities included, you pay cable.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
10241 Clearwing Ln-3
10241 Clearwing Lane, Roscoe, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Multi-family home 4 unit multi-family home
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Rock County area include Carroll University, Edgewood College, Herzing University-Madison, University of Wisconsin-Madison, and Madison Area Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Madison, Waukesha, Brookfield, New Berlin, and Elgin have apartments for rent.
