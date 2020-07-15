Apartment List
Off-Campus Housing
WI
Herzing University-Madison
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:46 AM

1 Apartments For Rent Near Herzing University-Madison

30 Units Available
Springs At Sun Prairie
650 Spring Street, Sun Prairie, WI
Studio
$1,079
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,144
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1123 sqft
Featuring exceptional living spaces and resort-inspired amenities on gorgeous garden grounds, Springs at Sun Prairie is here to welcome you home. We offer studio, one, two, and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.

