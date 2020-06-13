/
/
janesville
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:53 PM
13 Apartments for rent in Janesville, WI📍
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
258 South Jackson Street
258 South Jackson Street, Janesville, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1431 sqft
This spatious 3 bedroom near downtown Janesville is the perfect opportunity to move to a nice area in the heart of Janesville. With 3 large bedrooms and plenty of extra space, this property is a great and cost effective option.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
323 North Terrace Street - 1
323 N Terrace St, Janesville, WI
2 Bedrooms
$725
1020 sqft
This 2 bedroom lower unit is in a nice area close to downtown. This unit has plenty of space with over 1000sq ft of space in the home. Electric and gas will be paid by the applicant upon move in. There is also a $25/month water fee.
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1102 W. State St.
1102 West State Street, Janesville, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
2 Bedroom Single Family Home on Corner Lot! - Single family home on corner lot! Washer and dryer included with home. Hardwood floors throughout! Great location, West side of Janesville. 2 bedroom, 1 bath, Full Basement.
Results within 10 miles of Janesville
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
351 W. Fulton Street, #203
351 West Fulton Street, Edgerton, WI
2 Bedrooms
$770
738 sqft
Historic Tobacco Warehouses #35 & 36 in downtown Edgerton, Wisconsin. Renovated into apartments in 2012-2013. Features high ceilings and historic wood posts. Many units also include original brick walls.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
203 S. Main Street, #3109
203 S Main St, Edgerton, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$755
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
UNIQUE & SPACIOUS BRAND NEW "WAREHOUSE STYLE" Apartments. Units include 12' PLUS ceilings, washer and dryer in unit. Tall beautiful windows with marble window ledges, Exposed Historic Post 8 ft.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
423 Merrill Street
423 Merrill Avenue, Beloit, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
This spacious single family home has over 1500 sq ft of room, an off street garage for parking and storage, main floor laundry hookups, a sun room and a first floor bedroom! Reach out to Cal at 262-200-1252 to schedule a showing and get in soon!
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
705 Euclid Avenue
705 Euclid Avenue, Beloit, WI
2 Bedrooms
$770
1076 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 705 Euclid Avenue in Beloit. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1322 Highland Ave.
1322 Highland Avenue, Beloit, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1344 sqft
Nicely Updated 3 Bedroom Home Available Now! - Spacious 3 bedroom home available now! Home is nicely updated including fresh paint, new flooring throughout and is full of natural light.
1 of 9
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1016 Clary St
1016 Clary Street, Beloit, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
980 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom single family home - Take time to look at this 3 bed 1.5 bath single family home available for rent. With an ideal layout, and few updates, you'll love living here.
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
717 9th St.
717 Ninth Street, Beloit, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1468 sqft
Pet Friendly 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home on Beloit's West Side! - Apply today and come see this large, nicely updated 4 bedroom 2 bath on Beloit's West Side.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
702 Hubert St.
702 Hubert Street, Edgerton, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
702 Hubert St.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
725 Vine Street - 3
725 Vine Street, Beloit, WI
1 Bedroom
$650
700 sqft
This clean and open unit is available for February, 2020 and is in great condition!
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
2101 South Riverside Drive - Dirty Bear Soap
2101 South Riverside Drive, Rock County, WI
Studio
$1,000
1000 sqft
This office space is ready to rent and in a great area in Beloit. Located on a busy street in Beloit, your business could get into a perfect spot before the new year! This office space is ready to rent and in a great area in Beloit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Janesville rentals listed on Apartment List is $930.
Some of the colleges located in the Janesville area include Carroll University, Edgewood College, Herzing University-Madison, University of Wisconsin-Madison, and Madison Area Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Madison, WIWaukesha, WIElgin, ILRockford, ILFitchburg, WIDeKalb, ILMiddleton, WIAlgonquin, ILCrystal Lake, IL
Sun Prairie, WIVerona, WIOconomowoc, WIPewaukee, WIWaunakee, WIDelavan, WILake Geneva, WIDelafield, WIDeForest, WI