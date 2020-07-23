/
winnebago county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:31 AM
44 Apartments for rent in Winnebago County, IL📍
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
6 Units Available
The Arbors
3936 Eagle Dr, Rockford, IL
1 Bedroom
$625
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$665
855 sqft
Situated in the Loves Park neighborhood, this beautiful community offers one- and two-bedroom units, air conditioners, ceiling fans, eat-in kitchens, walk-in closets, designer window coverings, and pet-friendly units.
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Midtown
1000 9th st
1000 9th Street, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
Available 08/01/20 Second floor loft apartment - Property Id: 324887 Loft style. Off st. Parking. Security cameras. Private entrance. Large living room open to kitchen. Next to Benson Stone. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
134 Flintridge Dr
134 Flintridge Drive, Rockford, IL
1 Bedroom
$550
Remodeled 1 Bed apartment, secure & quite building - Property Id: 310293 One bedroom apartment in a quite, secure building Conveniently located on the east side of Rockford, by St. Anthony Hospital, Rockford University, shopping, and restaurants.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4418 Yale Dr
4418 Yale Drive, Rockford, IL
1 Bedroom
$550
$550 One Bedroom Apartment For Rent - Property Id: 322485 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment located near Harrison and Alpine and is available NOW! Included are stove, refrigerator, and water/sewer/trash utilities, and off street parking for 1 vehicle.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5628 Lambeth
5628 Lambeth Lane, Rockford, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1700 sqft
3bed/2bath home for rent - (RLNE5963954)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Keith Creek
1111 19th Street
1111 19th Street, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$950
1096 sqft
DECEMBER RENT FREE!!! Don’t PAY until January 1st... A great home in a nice neighborhood. This is a beautiful 2 plus bedroom and 1-1/ 2 bathroom home with all hardwood floors with a 2 car detached garage and a covered patio in a fenced in back yard.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
10372 Marblewing unit 3
10372 Marblewing Road, Roscoe, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
- (RLNE5304189)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Glenview Road - Brookview - Edgebrook
2032 Valley Road
2032 Valley Road, Winnebago County, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
4000 sqft
- (RLNE4884843)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
North End Square
2004 Huffman Blvd
2004 Huffman Boulevard, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
- (RLNE4793930)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
North Park East
7602 Cadet Rd
7602 Cadet Road, Machesney Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
- (RLNE4657642)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Elmwood Park
715 Anna Ave
715 Anna Avenue, Loves Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
- (RLNE3323625)
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
Sawyer Park
2819 18th Street # 4
2819 18th Street, Rockford, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
We have a nice 3 bedroom one bath brick ranch with attached garage. we are asking $1000 rent and deposit. We do accept sec 8 for this house. The house will be ready for move in July 27th.
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
6916 Tupelo Road
6916 Tupelo Drive, Loves Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1580 sqft
Single Family Home Single family home
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
Rolling Meadows
2441 Holmes Street - 11
2441 Holmes St, Rockford, IL
1 Bedroom
$625
663 sqft
We have a nice 1 bedroom available near Alpine and Harrison on the East Side of Rockford at 2441 # 11 Holmes St. The property is under new management. We have short term, and furnished units for additional fees.
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Park
3133 Arline Avenue
3133 Arline Avenue, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful fully remodeled single family home with 2 bedrooms one bath.
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
3018 Ridge Avenue
3018 Ridge Avenue, Rockford, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,005
950 sqft
NO PETS Well maintained nicely remodeled 3 bedroom 1.5 bath brick single family home with central air conditioning. With newer carpet, and vinyl plank floor in kitchen and bathrooms. Appliances included are stove, refrigerator.
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
10241 Clearwing Ln-3
10241 Clearwing Lane, Roscoe, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Multi-family home 4 unit multi-family home
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
4960 Hinsdale Avenue - 3
4960 Hinsdale Avenue, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
1200 sqft
We have a 2 bedroom apartment in Southeast Rockford near Harrison and Alpine. The apartment has 3 levels! It has 1.5 baths and very clean and spacious. There is plenty of off street parking. We are asking $750 a month plus deposit.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Terrrace
809 Lincoln Avenue
809 Lincoln Avenue, Rockford, IL
3 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
Three bedroom house. One large bedroom two very small bedrooms ,main floor has kitchen ,living room and dining room with nice hardwood floors , bathroom and all bedrooms upstairs with carpet. nice backyard that backs up to school play ground .
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
Signal Hill
707 King St
707 King Street, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$700
1000 sqft
We will have a 2 bedroom on the top floor , 1 bath with basement storage available. They both have washer & dryer hook ups. Units are freshly painted and all the hard wood floors are being refinished. We include new blinds on all windows.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
122 Flintridge Drive # 1 - 9
122 Flintridge Drive, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
1095 sqft
We have a beautiful 2 bedroom apartment in a very nice and secured building. It comes with all appliances including dishwasher and washer ,dryer. Heat is included! The rent is $750 a month plus deposit.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
Church School
1107 Arthur Avenue - 102
1107 Arthur Avenue, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$650
900 sqft
We will be totally remodeling our 2 bedroom units with granite and new wood flooring. It's a 11 unit secure building with heat included on a very quiet street. It has off street parking. The rent will be $650 and deposit is $650.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
Churchill Grove
967 Indian Terrace
967 Indian Terrace, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
We have a wonderful 2 bedroom condo unit on the Rock River. It comes with a one car garage, central air, fireplace. Washer and dryer in the unit. Stove and fridge ,microwave and dishwasher. It has a great deck over looking the river.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
Ethnic Village
805 Cunningham - 1
805 Cunningham St, Rockford, IL
4 Bedrooms
$900
1400 sqft
We have a recently remodeled 4 bedroom unit. We have installed new windows and doors and counter tops, new simulated wood floor so basically everything is updated! You have storage space in the basement. There is a $25 back ground / application fee.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Winnebago County area include Aurora University, Edgewood College, Herzing University-Madison, University of Wisconsin-Madison, and Madison Area Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Madison, Aurora, Elgin, St. Charles, and Rockford have apartments for rent.
