walworth county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:31 AM
19 Apartments for rent in Walworth County, WI📍
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
11 Units Available
Ridges of Geneva East
400 S Edwards Blvd, Lake Geneva, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1080 sqft
The Ridges is a community focused on comfort, quality & convenience. *Beautiful Heated Pool *Fitness Facility *Private Garages *Great Location *Clubhouse *On-Site Management *Wooded Surroundings *A Sense of Community
Last updated July 23 at 12:05 AM
36 Units Available
Brass Works Apartments
820 East Wisconsin Avenue, Delavan, WI
1 Bedroom
$850
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$454
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$519
1379 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brass Works Apartments in Delavan. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1325 Park Row St
1325 Park Row, Lake Geneva, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Spacious 2nd floor unit in Lake Geneva. 2 BR, 1 BA unit offers: in unit laundry, deck, living room and dining room. Owners are not inclined towards pets.
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
2499 County Road O South
2499 County Road O, Walworth County, WI
Studio
$650
400 sqft
Cozy efficiency apartment, country setting, all utilities included, you pay cable.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
458 Harvard Ave
458 Harvard Avenue, Fontana-on-Geneva Lake, WI
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
2500 sqft
It is more fun in Fontana Glenwood Springs Lakefront home offers unobstructed and fabulous views of Geneva Lake from both decks, dining room, great room, and Master bedroom. Property has a private dock for your boat.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
251 Elmwood Ave
251 Elmwood Avenue, Lake Geneva, WI
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Renovated second floor unit comes with easy access to on site laundry.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
146 Saint Andrews Trl
146 Saint Andrews Trail, Fontana-on-Geneva Lake, WI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2501 sqft
Enjoy living in Abbey Springs with this unique long term rental opportunity. $3,000 per month for this furnished, 3 bedroom home in Abbey Springs.
Last updated February 23 at 10:20 AM
1 Unit Available
221 N. Washington Street
221 North Washington Street, Elkhorn, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
789 sqft
221 N Washington St, Elkhorn, WI 53121 2 beds 1 bath 789 sqft - This 2-bedroom, 1-bath home sits on a .12-acre lot and has 763 sq. ft. on the main level. Wood floors and picture window in the living room. Kitchen has abundant cabinet space.
Results within 10 miles of Walworth County
Last updated February 14 at 03:21 PM
7 Units Available
Kendal Hills Apartments
1008 River Place Boulevard, Waukesha, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,030
1160 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1050 sqft
Spacious apartments with a variety of floorplans, private outdoor patio/balcony and open kitchen and dining area. Great location in a peaceful area close to shops, dining and entertainment.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
108 West Brink Street
108 W Brink St, Harvard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$990
900 sqft
Welcome home! Enjoy new carpeting and flooring, Central A/C and Heat. Large eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinets. Beautiful grounds in country-like setting, private balconies. A river runs through it.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
6020 Hickory Street
6020 Hickory St, Chemung, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
650 sqft
Available September 1st, 2020 is this remodeled 2 bedroom/1 bath main level Ranch unit set on nearly 1/3 of an acre with it's own private entrance.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1403 N Lake Shore Dr 10 DD
1403 North Lake Shore Drive, Fox Lake, IL
Studio
$1,589
505 sqft
BRAND NEW RENO- SPACIOUS STUDIO WITH LAKE VIEW!! - Property Id: 315899 YOU NEED TO SEE THIS... STUDIO - 1 BATH - LAKE VIEW- LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE - BRAND NEW RENOVATIONS - BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN - PET FRIENDLY - CO-SIGNER ARE WELCOME.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2805 Walnut Drive
2805 Walnut Drive, McHenry County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2805 Walnut Drive Available 08/05/20 Ranch with Full Basement and Garage in Wonder Lake! - 2 Bedroom Ranch Home located in Wonder Lake! This home has one bathroom and 1 Car Garage and located blocks from the lake! This home also has a full basement
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
545 Sandy Court
545 Sandy Court, Harvard, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1551 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 545 Sandy Court in Harvard. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
8300 Reva Bay Lane
8300 Reva Bay Lane, Fox Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1400 sqft
Available for immediate occupancy. This is a dynamite opportunity to rent a beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit plus a patio, located on a 25-acre nature preserve that is adjacent to waterfront. Secure entry, private marina & picnic area.
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
319 E Wisconsin St. Apt. #4
319 E Wisconsin Ave, Silver Lake, WI
2 Bedrooms
$845
900 sqft
Bright and spacious, with planty of closet space Recently upgraded, spacious and bright 2 bedroom apartment in Silver Lake. Close to parks and schools and major highways.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
404 Church Street
404 Church Street, Harvard, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2500 sqft
Available NOW, The most elegant turn-of-the-century home, lovingly restored and maintained with all the charm of yesterday and today's convenience. Just painted exterior with amazing covered wraparound porch.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
5403 East Lake Shore Drive
5403 East Lake Shore Drive, Wonder Lake, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,995
4016 sqft
This modern home is a rare architectural gem in one of the most beautiful locations in northern Illinois.
Last updated April 4 at 06:17 AM
1 Unit Available
2554 Evergreen Circle
2554 Evergreen Circle, McHenry, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
Outstanding home with 3 beds and 2 1/2 baths, freshly painted, beautiful hardwood floors on first floor, large walk-in closets, separate laundry room, Attached 2 1/2 car garage and close to everything. DON'T WAIT! CLEAN UNIT! $300.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Walworth County area include Carroll University, Wisconsin Lutheran College, William Rainey Harper College, Alverno College, and Marquette University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Milwaukee, Waukegan, Waukesha, Brookfield, and Kenosha have apartments for rent.
