Madison College
Madison College
18 Apartments For Rent Near Madison College
Marquette
Aventine
1958 Atwood Avenue, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,490
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Schenk-Atwood neighborhood just keeps getting better, if that’s even possible. No doubt about it, the newest place to be seen will be Aventine. Or, if you choose to pronounce it the other way, the new place to shine will be Aventine.
Marquette
Kennedy Place
2045 Atwood Avenue, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,500
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1058 sqft
Some refer to it as simply “The Place”. It’s that prime, that primo. Welcome to Kennedy Place, the Schenk-Atwood neighborhood’s most upscale apartments.
Marquette
Asana
2081 Atwood Ave, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,410
692 sqft
Asana Apartments are the epitome of relaxation, of comfort, of well-being. Designed with a central water feature in the courtyard that’s peaceful and calming, with luxury appointments inside your home, Asana Apartments is your ode to joy.
Cornerstone
266 Dunning Street, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,560
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1061 sqft
Located in the popular and vibrant Schenk-Atwood Neighborhood, Cornerstone is one of Madison’s most prime urban properties, beautifully developed by none other than Prime Urban Properties.
$
The Meadows Apartments
401 N Thompson Dr, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$815
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location for commuters, just off Highway 30. Close to East Town Mall. Residents can take advantage of a volleyball court, two pools, and grills. Apartments include walk-in closets, blinds, and electric range.
Marquette
Velo 404
404 Division St., Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,445
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Say hello to Vélo 404. Vélo happens to rhyme with halo, and that’s what’ll be hanging over your head when you move in…as in a halo of happiness.
480 N Sherman Ave
480 North Sherman Avenue, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,700
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom luxury apartment in Maple Bluff.
Emerson East
2521 East Johnson Street
2521 East Johnson Street, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1100 sqft
2 Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 2+bedroom apartment with freshly refinished oak floors. Washer and dryer in unit. Brand new appliances. Could be a 2 or 3 bedroom plus den/office.
Marquette
2019 East Washington Avenue
2019 East Washington Avenue, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1410 sqft
3 Available 08/15/20 Available 12-1 Nice Spacious 3 bedroom flat with FREE HEAT & WATER. Large Bedrooms and walk in closets Free offstreet parking and pets. NEW KITCHEN AND BATHROOM. Laundry on site. Beautiful hardwood and trim throughout the flat.
Emerson East
2446 East Johnson Street
2446 East Johnson Street, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,095
650 sqft
2 Available 08/15/20 Georgeous 1+bedroom apartment with hardwood floors. Washer and dryer in basement. This apartment is close to some great bars, restaurants, coffee shops, Atwood Ave. and the near east Isthmus area.
Brentwood Village
2313 Brentwood Parkway, 1A
2313 Brentwood Parkway, Madison, WI
Studio
$550
200 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Room with its own private entrance/exit in shared 1st floor, 2-bedroom apartment. Solid '50s era construction with hardwood and tile floors, and built-in dining hutch.
Emerson East
1939 East Mifflin Street
1939 East Mifflin Street, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
800 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful whole house for rent just minutes from downtown. Freshly remodeled (brand new kitchen/bathroom, freshly sanded floors, etc.) You will love the privacy and the ample parking that is included in rent.
Berkeley Oaks
333 Oriole Lane
333 Oriole Lane, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1120 sqft
Check out one of the best kept housing secrets in town, Oak Park Terrace, a well-maintained, professionally maintained manufactured home. Don’t just rent an apartment! Rent a 3 bed/2 bath home for only $1,350.
141 Division Street
141 Division Street, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
800 sqft
Wonder 2 bedroom home near Atwood Avenue. Close to parks and restaurants. Brand new finished floors and fresh paint. Outdoor deck and shared yard. You will love this apartment. Wonderful neighbors all around. This is a great neighborhood.
Marquette
2145 East Washington Ave. East Washington Ave
2145 East Washington Avenue, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
950 sqft
Unit East Washington Ave Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom on East Washington Ave. - Property Id: 279213 Sunny and spacious 2 bedroom upper available for August 1. Beautiful hardwood floors and back deck in a quiet non-smoking building.
Brentwood Village
2018 N Sherman Ave
2018 North Sherman Avenue, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$750
725 sqft
Spacious 1 bedroom Apartments - Property Id: 310336 Very pleasant building on the Eastside of Madison . Freshly painted units. Close to grocery stores, Walgreens, and the bus line is out your door. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Burke Heights
806 Brandie Road - 1
806 Brandie Road, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
East side apartment: 2 bedroom & 1 bath Eightplex on the east side has an apartment available for immediate occupancy.
Brentwood Village
2405 Monterey Dr 1
2405 Monterey Drive, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$775
750 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Space One Bedroom - Property Id: 319220 Space 1 bedroom apartment. Newer remodel kithen and bath. Close to grocery stores, restaurants, parks, lakes, and 10 minutes from downtown. Heat and Water is included.