Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

103 Apartments for rent in Greenfield, WI with garage

Greenfield apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:10am
9 Units Available
Ravinia
4280 S Ravinia Dr, Greenfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,095
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1104 sqft
Ravinia is a comfortable community offering amenities like air conditioning, dishwashers, ovens, ranges, refrigerators, in-unit laundry and washer/dryer hookups. The community features pet-friendly amenities and a pool.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
20 Units Available
American Colony
3215 W Colony Dr, Greenfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$986
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1050 sqft
Apartment Colony Apartments offers you a natural sanctuary from everyday living. Our spacious floorplans and our community features offer you everything your busy lifestyle demands.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
13 Units Available
Briarwick Apartments
9050 W Waterford Sq S, Greenfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$881
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
950 sqft
Located in a park-like setting, Briarwick Apartments is conveniently located for shopping and dining and is just minutes from freeway access. Enjoy the outdoors with your family or pets on our beautifully landscaped grounds.
Results within 1 mile of Greenfield
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
8 Units Available
Fountain Square
3115 S Fountain Square Blvd, New Berlin, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,080
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1071 sqft
Smoke Free Apartments The perfect escape from the stress of the day! Enjoy coming home in one of our large and roomy floor plans. Our different floorplan styles are geared to fit what you need and what you don't need. It's your choice.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
15 Units Available
Stonegate
13301 W National Ave, New Berlin, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,230
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1309 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1674 sqft
Smoke Free Community At StoneGate you decide how you want to live your life. We have multiple style apartments some with lofts, fireplaces, garages and cathedral ceilings. You decide what works for you.
Results within 5 miles of Greenfield
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 07:10am
Kilbourn Town
4 Units Available
Boston Lofts
630 N 4th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Boutique Apartment Community within the heart of Downtown Milwaukee. Steps from the Riverwalk, with nearby Restaurants, Entertainment, and Shopping! Offering Award-winning Customer Service and Heated Garage Parking. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 07:08am
Historic Third Ward
26 Units Available
Gaslight Lofts and Corcoran Lofts
425 E Menomonee St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,180
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1307 sqft
Excellent location in the historic Third Ward, near I-794 and Henry Maier Festival Park. Units feature patio or balcony, laundry, refrigerator, oven, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community includes parking and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:59am
Kilbourn Town
11 Units Available
Library Hill
740 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,165
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1173 sqft
Designer interiors, 24-hour gym and optional garages. Recently renovated, pet friendly. In a completely walkable neighborhood near restaurants, shops and more. Blocks from I-43 and Marquette University.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:49am
Historic Third Ward
4 Units Available
DoMUS Apartments
441 E Erie St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,580
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,080
1403 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,155
1894 sqft
A modern community with an on-site pool, hot tub, gym and fire pit. Updated appliances, lots of storage and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats welcome. Car charging available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:22am
4 Units Available
Plum Tree Apartments
10459 W College Ave, Hales Corners, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,113
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1224 sqft
Minutes from the parks and Highway 45. Pet-friendly apartments with hardwood floors and updated appliances. Available furnished. Residents have access to on-site volleyball court, pool, 24-hour gym and garage.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Bay View
21 Units Available
Stitchweld
2141 S Robinson Ave, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,104
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1159 sqft
Near Lake Michigan's shores and by Kinnickinnic Ave. shops. Apartments feature technology packages, gourmet kitchens ,and private terraces. Coffee and tea bar, dog park, bike storage, and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
The Reserve at Wauwatosa Village
6100 W State St, Wauwatosa, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,234
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,231
1161 sqft
Prime location with easy access to downtown Milwaukee, shops and dining. Units features elegant fireplaces, nine-foot ceilings and shaker-style cabinetry. Take advantage of the community fitness center and indoor whirlpool.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
6 Units Available
Mission Hills Apartments
7755 S Scepter Dr, Franklin, WI
1 Bedroom
$895
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1000 sqft
Great location close to standout schools, shopping, and several restaurants, including Cousins Subs. Apartments offer air conditioning, dishwasher, and spacious closets. Community includes beautiful landscaping, business center, and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:59am
$
Kilbourn Town
11 Units Available
The Grand Wisconsin Apartments
720 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,286
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location close to the Delta Center, Hilton Milwaukee and the Shops of Grand Avenue. Units have laundry, dishwasher and extra storage. Community includes coffee bar, concierge and dog grooming.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
75 Units Available
Whitnall Pointe
10591 W Cortez Cir, Franklin, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$790
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
885 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Whitnall Pointe in Franklin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
32 Units Available
Lincoln Crest
2054 S 102nd St, West Allis, WI
1 Bedroom
$850
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,081
943 sqft
Do you enjoy an active lifestyle? If so Lincoln Crest is the place to be! Take a swim in one of our two outdoor heated pools, play a game of tennis or shoot some hoops with your friends! Lincoln Crest is located just minutes from several parks where
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
18 Units Available
Pinewood Creek
3150 S Pinewood Creek Ct, New Berlin, WI
1 Bedroom
$971
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$982
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,554
1395 sqft
A sanctuary for serenity in the middle of your busy life, Pinewood Creek offers a stunning 33 acre forest for your backyard. The breeze whispering through the trees as you stretch out on your private patio or deck.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Root River Estates
11 Units Available
Autumn Glen
11200 W Cleveland Ave, West Allis, WI
1 Bedroom
$905
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
1080 sqft
Autumn Glen is a community offering all the solutions to todays busy lifestyle. -Private Entrances -Pet Friendly -Patio/Balcony -Individually Controlled Heating -Central Air Conditioning -Multiple Spacious Closets -24 Hour On-Call Maintenance
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
9 Units Available
Ryan Green
9506 S Ryan Green Ct, Franklin, WI
1 Bedroom
$979
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
1100 sqft
Ryan Green offers privacy and comfort in our park like setting with ample green space.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
3 Units Available
Parkland Green
15000 W Cleveland Ave, New Berlin, WI
1 Bedroom
$945
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1267 sqft
Parkland Green is located in the great suburban area of New Berlin. Featuring the natural open beauty from adjacent parkway, and the convenience of shopping, restaurants, entertainment and just minutes to expressway access.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
5 Units Available
The Highlands
12445 Mac Alister Way, New Berlin, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Smoke Free Apartments The City Beckons But The Suburbs Call You Home Our exceptional line of apartment communities is located in New Berlin. The Highlands has created a sense of luxury and style both inside and out.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:48am
Bay View
Contact for Availability
2636 S Logan
2636 South Logan Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$750
1 Bedroom
$825
2 Bedrooms
$975
Welcome to 2636 S Logan Avenue - Located in the heart of Bayview close to shopping, restaurants, bus routes, parks and with a convenience store nearby. Walking distance to Lake Michigan. Managed by Katz Properties.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Harbor View
3 Units Available
Maxwell Lofts
214 East Florida Street, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,195
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,325
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The past is the future and the present is in a constant state of reinvention at Maxwell Lofts.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 31 at 02:26pm
5 Units Available
The Overlook
7439 Harwood Avenue, Wauwatosa, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1106 sqft
Prime location just minutes from restaurants, cafes, entertainment and the medical college. Community has an exercise room, heated garage and extra parking. One- and two-bedroom apartments with scenic views.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Greenfield, WI

Greenfield apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

