Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:40 PM

72 Apartments for rent in Greenfield, WI with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Greenfield renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a l... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:37pm
9 Units Available
Ravinia
4280 S Ravinia Dr, Greenfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,095
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1104 sqft
Ravinia is a comfortable community offering amenities like air conditioning, dishwashers, ovens, ranges, refrigerators, in-unit laundry and washer/dryer hookups. The community features pet-friendly amenities and a pool.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
20 Units Available
American Colony
3215 W Colony Dr, Greenfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$986
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1050 sqft
Apartment Colony Apartments offers you a natural sanctuary from everyday living. Our spacious floorplans and our community features offer you everything your busy lifestyle demands.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
25 Units Available
Piccadilly Apartments
10137 W Coldspring Rd, Greenfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$945
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
1009 sqft
Piccadilly Apartments is nestled in a quiet suburban neighborhood. We offer numerous amenities in a fantastic location.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
13 Units Available
Briarwick Apartments
9050 W Waterford Sq S, Greenfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$881
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
950 sqft
Located in a park-like setting, Briarwick Apartments is conveniently located for shopping and dining and is just minutes from freeway access. Enjoy the outdoors with your family or pets on our beautifully landscaped grounds.
Results within 1 mile of Greenfield
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
8 Units Available
Fountain Square
3115 S Fountain Square Blvd, New Berlin, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,080
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1071 sqft
Smoke Free Apartments The perfect escape from the stress of the day! Enjoy coming home in one of our large and roomy floor plans. Our different floorplan styles are geared to fit what you need and what you don't need. It's your choice.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
15 Units Available
Stonegate
13301 W National Ave, New Berlin, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,230
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1309 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1674 sqft
Smoke Free Community At StoneGate you decide how you want to live your life. We have multiple style apartments some with lofts, fireplaces, garages and cathedral ceilings. You decide what works for you.
Results within 5 miles of Greenfield
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:53pm
4 Units Available
Plum Tree Apartments
10459 W College Ave, Hales Corners, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,113
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,594
1224 sqft
Minutes from the parks and Highway 45. Pet-friendly apartments with hardwood floors and updated appliances. Available furnished. Residents have access to on-site volleyball court, pool, 24-hour gym and garage.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Kilbourn Town
11 Units Available
The Grand Wisconsin Apartments
720 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,283
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location close to the Delta Center, Hilton Milwaukee and the Shops of Grand Avenue. Units have laundry, dishwasher and extra storage. Community includes coffee bar, concierge and dog grooming.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Bay View
21 Units Available
Stitchweld
2141 S Robinson Ave, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,104
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1159 sqft
Near Lake Michigan's shores and by Kinnickinnic Ave. shops. Apartments feature technology packages, gourmet kitchens ,and private terraces. Coffee and tea bar, dog park, bike storage, and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:20pm
Historic Third Ward
4 Units Available
DoMUS Apartments
441 E Erie St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,580
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,080
1403 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,150
1894 sqft
A modern community with an on-site pool, hot tub, gym and fire pit. Updated appliances, lots of storage and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats welcome. Car charging available.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:06pm
Historic Third Ward
26 Units Available
Gaslight Lofts and Corcoran Lofts
425 E Menomonee St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,180
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1307 sqft
Excellent location in the historic Third Ward, near I-794 and Henry Maier Festival Park. Units feature patio or balcony, laundry, refrigerator, oven, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community includes parking and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:06pm
Six Points
5 Units Available
The West Living
6620 W National Ave, West Allis, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1136 sqft
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - EMAIL OR CALL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! Find your new place at The West Living in West Allis, WI. Located at 6620 W. National Ave in West Allis, this community has much to offer its residents.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:00pm
$
Kilbourn Town
7 Units Available
The Buckler
401 W Michigan St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,401
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,559
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,157
1340 sqft
Fantastic views and close to I-794 and I-43. A pet-friendly community with concierge service, dry cleaning and a bike service. On-site amenities include a fire pit, a guest suite and a basketball court. Granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:56pm
Kilbourn Town
4 Units Available
Boston Lofts
630 N 4th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Boutique Apartment Community within the heart of Downtown Milwaukee. Steps from the Riverwalk, with nearby Restaurants, Entertainment, and Shopping! Offering Award-winning Customer Service and Heated Garage Parking. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:16pm
14 Units Available
Echelon Apartments at Innovation Campus
9810 Echelon Lane, Wauwatosa, WI
Studio
$1,220
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1086 sqft
Excellent location just off of I-41. Units feature extra storage, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Community includes bike storage, pool, clubhouse, dog park, dog grooming area, and more.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:02pm
Kilbourn Town
11 Units Available
Library Hill
740 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,165
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1173 sqft
Designer interiors, 24-hour gym and optional garages. Recently renovated, pet friendly. In a completely walkable neighborhood near restaurants, shops and more. Blocks from I-43 and Marquette University.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
48 Units Available
Brookfield Reserve
405 Bishops Way, Brookfield, WI
Studio
$1,220
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Savings are in BLOOM! Apply NOW & receive a $500.00 concession! BONUS: Apply within 72 hours of virtual tour, and move-in by 6/30 to score another $1,000 concession! Call Now! Offer valid on 12+ month leases only.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
6 Units Available
Mission Hills Apartments
7755 S Scepter Dr, Franklin, WI
1 Bedroom
$895
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1000 sqft
Great location close to standout schools, shopping, and several restaurants, including Cousins Subs. Apartments offer air conditioning, dishwasher, and spacious closets. Community includes beautiful landscaping, business center, and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Walker's Point
6 Units Available
Quartet
211 W Mineral Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,195
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,455
1460 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Quartet in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
75 Units Available
Whitnall Pointe
10591 W Cortez Cir, Franklin, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$790
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
885 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Whitnall Pointe in Franklin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
12 Units Available
Carriage Way Apartments
1405 S Coachlight Dr, New Berlin, WI
1 Bedroom
$925
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
994 sqft
Carriage Way Apartments is nestled in the peaceful suburbs of New Berlin, Wisconsin, in a relaxing, serene park-like setting with all of the conveniences of city life. Locally owned and managed with pride by Bell Property Management, Inc.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
32 Units Available
Lincoln Crest
2054 S 102nd St, West Allis, WI
1 Bedroom
$850
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,081
943 sqft
Do you enjoy an active lifestyle? If so Lincoln Crest is the place to be! Take a swim in one of our two outdoor heated pools, play a game of tennis or shoot some hoops with your friends! Lincoln Crest is located just minutes from several parks where
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
3 Units Available
Parkland Green
15000 W Cleveland Ave, New Berlin, WI
1 Bedroom
$945
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1267 sqft
Parkland Green is located in the great suburban area of New Berlin. Featuring the natural open beauty from adjacent parkway, and the convenience of shopping, restaurants, entertainment and just minutes to expressway access.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
5 Units Available
The Highlands
12445 Mac Alister Way, New Berlin, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Smoke Free Apartments The City Beckons But The Suburbs Call You Home Our exceptional line of apartment communities is located in New Berlin. The Highlands has created a sense of luxury and style both inside and out.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Greenfield, WI

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Greenfield renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

