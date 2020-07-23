/
ozaukee county
191 Apartments for rent in Ozaukee County, WI📍
Mequon Trail Townhomes
7014 Tamarack Ct, Mequon, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1564 sqft
Modern community near Wilson Elementary and Steffen Middle Schools. Several floor plans available, some furnished. On-site volleyball, tennis and basketball court, pool, playground and business center. Pet-friendly. Bike storage available.
1569 Wisconsin Avenue
1569 Wisconsin Avenue, Grafton, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Spacious Upper 3 Bed 2 Bath Apartment available for August 1st. Located in downtown Grafton. Large Living, Dining Area, Fully Equipped Kitchen. Apt. has a Large Laundry Area that Includes Washer and Dryer and Room for Storage.
1057 12th Avenue
1057 12th Avenue, Grafton, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
2000 sqft
This 4+ bedroom upper has to be seen to be believed! Two levels available for this unit make it feel like your own single family home with a kitchen and bath on the first level of this unit and 2+ bedrooms and another bath on the second level!
Northridge Lakes
Harbor Pointe Apartments
9200 N 75th St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$795
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1024 sqft
Spacious community near Brown Deer and Bayshore shopping areas. 24-hour emergency service available. Two fitness centers, heated indoor pool and lush grounds. Stylish, modern interiors.
Northridge Lakes
Glenbrook Apartment Homes
9220 N 75th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$760
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1359 sqft
Pet-friendly townhouse and apartment community located close to I-43 and US-45 for easy commuting. Units feature spacious kitchens, large closets and private garages. Community has underground parking and laundry facilities.
NorthPointe Apartments
9418 N Green Bay Rd, Brown Deer, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,075
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1398 sqft
Lush grounds overlooking the Milwaukee River. Resort-style indoor swimming pool, tennis court, two fitness centers, and bike racks for active residents. Units with fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, and abundant storage.
River Place Apartments
4201 W Hawthorne Trace Rd, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to shopping, including TJ Maxx and Pick'N Save. Amenities include 24-hour emergency maintenance, on-site management, and beautiful landscaping. Apartments have eat-in kitchens, ceiling fan, and air conditioning.
White Oaks Premier Apartments
9000 N White Oak Ln, Bayside, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
White Oaks Apartments is a beautiful property conveniently located in Bayside, Wisconsin. It is about 15 fifteen minutes from downtown Milwaukee and just 10 minutes from Bayshore Mall.
North Meadow
9216 W Allyn St
9216 West Allyn Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
2443 sqft
This 3 Bedroom Townhouse is ready to be leased. This is a very spacious unit has a dishwasher other appliances not included but available upon request. It does have central air, with two parking spaces in the back.
River's Cove
W172 N11392 Division Rd, Germantown, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1162 sqft
Located just steps from the Menomonee River. Units offer air conditioning, dishwasher, washer and dryer hookup, and walk-in closets. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, parking and package receiving.
Calumet Farms
St. James Place
10300 W Fountain Ave, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$980
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
981 sqft
Lots of on-site amenities including a volleyball court, kids park, grilling area, and hot tub area. Pool and sundeck provided. Updated apartments feature walk-in closets, a private balcony or patio, and fireplaces.
Calumet Farms
Arbor Ridge Apartments
7960 N 107th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1103 sqft
Condo-style apartments within a short distance of Menomonee Falls and Butler. Within a golf community with impressive views. Large floor plans with lots of storage and modern kitchens.
Glen Hills Apartments
6600 N Sidney Pl, Glendale, WI
1 Bedroom
$875
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
929 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments are centrally located near shopping, dining and entertainment. Enjoy updated kitchens, large closets, in-unit laundry in some. Pet-friendly community with controlled access and parking. Access to bus lines, highways.
Wyrick Park
Presidio Square
5401 W Presidio Ln, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1234 sqft
Prime, peaceful location just off Good Hope Road. Units features private patio/balcony, A/C, stainless steel fixtures, and walk-in closets. Community has bike storage, gym, pool, and clubhouse.
The Chiswick at Dunwood
7700 North Port Washington Rd, Fox Point, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,495
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1377 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1771 sqft
VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE - EMAIL OR CALL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! A brand new Mandel Group Community open for Occupancy! Located at the South East corner of N Port Washington Road and Dunwood Road in Fox Point, Chiswick features 103 gracious luxury
Junction
N91 W16028 Junction Way, Menomonee Falls, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,175
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1070 sqft
Location! Location! Location! The Junction Apartments is located in the vibrant and expanding Village of Menomonee Falls. Your new home is just minutes from North or South highway 41/45.
The Bevy
8600 North Deerwood Drive, Brown Deer, WI
Studio
$995
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1281 sqft
The Bevy is located in a historic section of Brown Deer, the original Village. It benefits equally from the ease of a central location and the village appeal of a pedestrian friendly neighborhood.
Granville Station
Sunset Ridge
8183 N 107th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1000 sqft
A charming community near Dretzka Park Golf Course and Popuch Park. Pet-friendly apartments are available furnished. Units offer extra storage, in-unit laundry walk-in closets and a patio or balcony. On-site garage available.
Porticos
500 West Bradley Road, Fox Point, WI
Studio
$975
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
The Porticos is a gorgeous, quiet and secluded community nestled away in Fox Point, Wisconsin. It is conveniently situated between Good Hope Road and Brown Deer Road for easy access to an array of shops, restaurants and grocery stores.
Granville Station
The Meetinghouse at Milwaukee
10901 W Donna Dr, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$875
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
986 sqft
Meetinghouse is located in Milwaukee, WI and provides spacious one and two-bedroom apartments for those 55 years of age and older. Our apartment homes feature open living spaces, a personal patio or balcony and all of the modern conveniences.
1633 on the Park
1633 West Bender Road, Glendale, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
996 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1633 on the Park in Glendale. View photos, descriptions and more!
Silver Spring
5874-76 N 83rd St
5874 N 83rd St, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$995
975 sqft
5874-76 N 83rd St - 5874 Upper Available 09/01/20 Large 3 Bedroom Upper - Large, fully remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 bath upper unit. Brand new updated kitchen w/ appliances. Brand new updated bathroom. Brand new carpet in each bedroom.
Calumet Farms
7512 N Granville Rd
7512 North Granville Road, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$800
NEW: Spacious 2BR 1.5 bath, 7512 N Granville Rd. - Property Id: 291008 NEWLY LISTED: A spacious second floor 2BR, 1.5bath located at 7512 North Granville Rd., near Good Hope Rd and N 91st.
Florist Highlands
10628 West Bobolink Ave
10628 West Bobolink Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$785
Country living in the city - Property Id: 241778 2 bedroom,appliances,heat incl., portch Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/10628-west-bobolink-ave-milwaukee-wi/241778 Property Id 241778 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5937993)
Some of the colleges located in the Ozaukee County area include Carroll University, Wisconsin Lutheran College, Alverno College, Marquette University, and Gateway Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
