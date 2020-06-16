All apartments in Madison
1806 Rae Lane

1806 Rae Lane · (608) 620-3122
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1806 Rae Lane, Madison, WI 53711
Meadowood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Home, 4 BR, 2 full bath, Central Air, Fenced Yard
4BR Single Family / Ranch Style / WheelChair Accessible Home
Ranch Style Home for Rent
Rae Ln (West Side)

Location
- Great location; easy access to shopping and area attractions (near West Town Mall)
- Close to EPIC headquarters and other businesses
- Near major bus line
- Quiet and low traffic neighborhood
- Schools: Orchard Ridge Elementary School, Toki Middle School, Memorial High School

Technical specifications
- 4 large bedrooms; spacious and homely
- 2 bathrooms
- One-car garage + parking
- Coat closet, pantry closet, broom closet, linen closet, and closet in each bedroom
- Mini blinds
- Fenced yard
- Large living room
- Large kitchen with lots of cupboards as well as cabinet and counter top space
- Approximately 1400 square feet
- Flooring: hardwood / granite tile / carpet

Condition
- Clean and well-maintained property
- Recently painted
- Well-insulated
- Energy efficient light fixtures

Amenities
- Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Electric Range, Garbage Disposal
- Laundry hookups for dryer (electric) & washer
- Central air
- Small pets welcome (please call for breed restrictions; additional fee applies)

Thanks for looking and have a great day!

Rent + Utilities (Water, Gas, Electric)
Available: Soon
Contact Information: 608 620 3122
Website: www.SharmaHomesLLC.com
Keywords: Apartment, Apartments, Home, Duplex, Condominium, Town Home, Townhouse, House for Rent, West Madison, Fitchburg, Middleton, Verona, EPIC, University of Wisconsin, Hospital, Wheel chair

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1806 Rae Lane have any available units?
1806 Rae Lane has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Madison, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Madison Rent Report.
What amenities does 1806 Rae Lane have?
Some of 1806 Rae Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1806 Rae Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1806 Rae Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1806 Rae Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1806 Rae Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1806 Rae Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1806 Rae Lane does offer parking.
Does 1806 Rae Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1806 Rae Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1806 Rae Lane have a pool?
No, 1806 Rae Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1806 Rae Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 1806 Rae Lane has accessible units.
Does 1806 Rae Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1806 Rae Lane has units with dishwashers.
